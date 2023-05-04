Government department makes just 25% climate-action progress

A Government department has made just 25% progress on its

required climate actions for the first quarter of 2023.

Check out our Sustainability and Climate Change Hub where you will find the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on this topic from across the various Irish Examiner topic desks and their team of specialist writers and columnists.

Some 27 out of 36 climate-related actions were completed on time by the Government overall in the first quarter of 2023, but the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform delivered on just one out of four required actions, resulting in a delivery rate of 25%.

The Department of Housing delivered 67% of its required actions, completing two out of three actions on time.

The Department of the Environment completed 10 out of 14 required actions, resulting in a 71% delivery rate, while the Department of Agriculture delivered on 91% of its 11 required actions.

The Department of Finance, the Department of Foreign Affairs, and the Department of Enterprise all delivered 100% of their required actions, however the latter two had just one required action, while the Department of Finance had two.

A Government spokesperson noted delays in signing off for funding, affecting some departments’ progress, but labelled it as “broadly positive” progress overall.

Annual report

Separately, an annual report for the Land Development Agency for 2021 and up until it was dissolved on March 31, 2022, shows an expenditure of €18.8m compared to an income of €18.4m.

The LDA’s main expenditure item relates to professional fees, which accounted for €11.2m of the total expenditure, while staffing costs accounted for €5m of the total expenditure. LDA office rental costs amounted to €479,000.

In 2021, the LDA submitted 2,300 affordable and social housing units into the planning process.

A Government spokesperson said 2022 “saw progress” on the former site of St Kevin’s Hospital, Cork, with the first of the 265 homes to be delivered in 2024.

A Government spokesperson said 2022 'saw progress' on the former site of St Kevin’s Hospital in Cork, with the first of 265 homes to be delivered in 2024. Picture: Larry Cummins

The LDA was also granted planning permission for 219 homes at Devoy Barracks in Naas, Co Kildare, 345 homes in Hacketstown in Skerries, and 817 homes in Castlelands in Balbriggan.

The LDA is awaiting a planning decision for the Central Mental Hospital in Dundrum for 977 homes and is constructing 597 homes at Shanganagh, Shankhill, with the first homes expected in 2024.

Meanwhile, Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney has received approval for drafting the Plan of Action on Collective Redundancies following the Insolvency Bill 2023.

The bill aims to increase transparency and engagement for employees facing collective redundancies due to the insolvency of their employer.

Speaking on Thursday afternoon, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the legislation will not deal with all of the issues that arose during the liquidation of Debenhams.

“It is designed to deal with some of the issues that arose then, so it's particularly linked to companies where people become redundant as a result of the company failing and becoming insolvent, not redundancies in the normal course,” he said.