Ireland's emissions continue to rise despite hitting 79% of climate targets 

The Government has hailed the progress made in its Climate Action Plan despite a continuing upward trend in emissions.

The fourth implementation report of the 2021 plan was published yesterday, having been brought to Cabinet by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The report says that 760 climate measures were completed out of 965 targeted (79%) in 2022. However, data from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) indicates an upward trend of energy-related emissions.

This was due to a number of factors, including increased fossil fuel use in electricity generation, arising partly from the war in Ukraine, increased transport and energy emissions following Ireland’s emergence from covid restrictions, and a persistent coupling of economic activity with greenhouse gas emissions.

The report says emissions are returning to pre-pandemic levels and an increase of around 6% is expected for 2022 when the final data is calculated.

Also at Cabinet, Further Education Minister Simon Harris requested the Government to approve the establishment of a National Science Advice Forum and the appointment of a Government science advisor.

A National Science Advice Forum is expected to be comprised of up to 12 experts, with membership refreshing every three years, and chaired by the newly appointed Government science advisor.

The new structure will be established for an initial three-year period.

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman, on behalf of Energy Minister Eamon Ryan, also received Government approval for the publication of the Environmental Protection Agency (Emergency Electricity Generation) (Amendment) Bill 2023 as well as requesting the early signature of the bill by the President.

The bill will allow Ireland to procure up to 450MW of temporary emergency generation capacity in order to mitigate the security of supply risk for winter next year.