No plans to haul in the Russian ambassador despite 'chilling' remarks after Irishman's death

There are no plans to haul the Russian ambassador into the Department of Foreign Affairs over controversial remarks he made in the wake of the death of Finbar Cafferkey.

It is understood that Tánaiste Micheál Martin and department officials are concerned that summoning the ambassador, Yuriy Filatov, would just be used as “propaganda” by Russia.

Finbar Cafferkey, who was in his 40s, was killed while battling Russian forces in eastern Ukraine, his family confirmed on Thursday.

He was a military volunteer with previous combat experience in Syria where he assisted Kurdish militia in their battle against Islamic State. He had recently travelled to Ukraine to assist local forces there.

Tributes to Mr Cafferkey from the Tánaiste prompted a warning from the Russian embassy in Ireland and further calls to expel the Russian ambassador from the country.

In a statement, Mr Cafferkey’s brother Colm paid tribute to a man who was always “fair-minded, strong-willed, and unafraid”.

“[Finbar] stood against all forms of imperialism, be it US, British, or Russian and was strongly opposed to Ireland’s support of US troops and any moves toward joining Nato,” he said.

Tánaiste, Micheál Martin with Ukraine's ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko outside the GPO on O'Connell St in Dublin during a rally in February in support of Ukraine. File picture: Colin Keegan/Collins

“He was in Ukraine to help the Ukrainian people, as he would have helped any person in the world who was under attack.

“I loved him and always admired his clear-eyed bravery.”

In a statement over the weekend, the Department of Foreign Affairs said the Government’s position is “crystal clear” and its support for Ukraine is “unwavering”.

The department said it would be maintaining its current diplomatic relationship with Russia but also hit out at “Russian disinformation”.

It came after a “chilling” statement from the Russian embassy in Ireland on Friday evening, which warned Ireland will suffer “all consequences” if Irish citizens are encouraged to fight in Ukraine.

It added: “We do not know if Mr Martin’s remarks signify support for the Irish to take part in combat in Ukraine.

“But we do know that if that is the case, then Ireland would be the direct participant of the conflict with all the ensuing consequences.”

Extending sympathy to Mr Cafferkey’s family, Mary Butler, minister of State in the Department of Health told RTÉ’s The Week In Politics: “I know many people are outraged and upset that the Russian embassy is still here, but I suppose the Government look at the bigger picture in relation to the fact that there are Irish citizens living in Russia.”

Separately, Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko urged people to stop buying Jameson whiskey over the company’s decision to resume trade in Russia.

Activists staged a protest outside the Dublin headquarters of Irish Distillers and parent company Pernod-Ricard on Thursday, protesting a decision by the company to resume exports of Jameson to Russia.

“On the one hand this company wants to protect a few employees, but tens of thousands of Ukrainians, every single day, have been killed by Russia,” she told RTÉ’s This Week programme.

We pay the highest price, by human life, and we call on all companies to stop any trade relationship with the aggressor state, the terrorist state.

Pernod Ricard has said it took the decision to protect its local teams and their livelihoods.

It is understood that it may take steps to pull Russian exports in the near future.