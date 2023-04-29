Support for Ukraine 'unwavering' despite 'chilling' Russian remarks

The Irish Government’s position is “crystal clear” and its support for Ukraine is “unwavering”, the Department of Foreign Affairs has said.

In a statement today, the department said it would be maintaining its current diplomatic relationship with Russia but also hit out at “Russian disinformation”.

It came after a “chilling” statement from the Russian Embassy in Ireland on Friday evening, which warned Ireland will suffer “all consequences” if Irish citizens are encouraged to fight in Ukraine.

The same will happen if Russia considers Ireland a “direct participant” in the war between Russia and Ukraine, according to a statement from the embassy posted on social media.

This statement appeared to have been prompted by comments made by Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin about the late Finbar Cafferkey.

Mr Cafferkey, who was in his 40s, was killed while battling Russian forces in eastern Ukraine, his family confirmed on Thursday.

He was a military volunteer with previous combat experience in Syria where he assisted Kurdish militia in their battle against ISIS. He had recently travelled to Ukraine to assist local forces there.

Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin.

Reacting to the news, Mr Martin had said: “My deepest sympathies to the Cafferky family on the sad passing of Finbar.

“He obviously was a young man of clear principles. Our thoughts and our prayers are with the family today.

“I think the family have asked for privacy, I’m not going to comment any further on it at this particular time. I’ll allow the family space to grieve what is a very, very sad loss for them.”

In a statement on Friday evening, the Russian embassy hit out at the Tánaiste’s remarks.

It said: “We have noted that on April 28, (the) Tánaiste expressed his sympathies to the family of Finbar Cafferkey. Mr Martin called him ‘obviously a young man of clear principles’.

“We do not know what his principles were. What we do know, though, is that in a very big way, it is the Irish Government and media who bear responsibility for the death of Finbar Cafferkey.”

The statement also claimed the Government and media have been “misleading people like Finbar Cafferkey”.

It added: “We do not know if Mr Martin’s remarks signify support for the Irish to take part in combat in Ukraine.

“But we do know that if that is the case, then Ireland would be the direct participant of the conflict with all the ensuing consequences.”

Former Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan. File Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Former Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan had described the statement as “threatening, intimidating, and chilling” and called for ambassador Yuri Filatov to be expelled.

In its statement this afternoon, the Department of Foreign Affairs reiterated its long-standing position that diplomatic ties with Russia would remain in place.

“This is in the interests of our own citizens, both in Russia itself and in the five central Asian republics to which Ireland is accredited via our Embassy in Moscow," it said.

“The Government’s position in respect of Russia’s brutal and illegal aggression against Ukraine is crystal clear. Ukraine has a right to defend this attack on its sovereignty and territorial integrity, in line with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

“Ireland’s support for Ukraine is unwavering. Russian disinformation will have no impact on this.”