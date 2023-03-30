Barry Cowen 'sorry if people were offended' by sweets comment on eviction

Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen has said that he is "sorry if people were offended" by comments he made during a heated Dáil debate on Wednesday.

While speaking in Leinster House ahead of the Labour motion of no confidence in the Government, which the Government won, Mr Cowen referred to a previous vote on extending the eviction ban.

Speaking about evictions, he told the Dáil: "The crisis relating to evictions is, of course, immediate. We all agree on that. Given that fact, one would think Opposition Members would assist their councillor colleagues by exerting influence on councils to respond positively to the Government's recent instructions and demands for councils to purchase units impacted by eviction notices, allowing tenants to remain in situ, and applying that policy to those who are or are not on housing lists. That is the solution.

"Keeping or extending the ban is not necessarily going to solve this crisis. It is like making sweets free for children. It is fine for a little while, but ultimately detrimental to the greater need."

His remarks were immediately criticised by Labour's Aodhán Ó Riordán as "disgraceful" and were further condemned on social media.

Actor Liam Cunningham wrote on Twitter: "This is proof, as if any was needed that Barry Cowan and his Fianna Fáil ilk are totally detached from reality"

Speaking to RTE's Today with Claire Byrne on Thursday, Mr Cowen said: "What I said was just an analogy in order to get the message across that short-term solutions don't always work in the long-term.

"I have four children myself, I wouldn't say anything derogatory about children. I'm sorry if people were offended by what I said — it certainly wasn't my intention."

When questioned if he had the comments written down and prepared in advance, Mr Cowen said: "I'd like people to hear the context in which I said that one sentence.

"I spoke about how this is a housing emergency and crisis. I spoke about how I'm working in my own county and implored other deputies to work with councils to act on Government instructions.

"For people to imply that I don't appreciate, understand or have empathy for those who are faced with this situation — I'm an elected representative for the last 30 years. I have situations in my own county where social houses are being constructed."

He added: "If people were offended by what I said, it wasn't my intention. It wasn't my intention. What more do you want me to say?"