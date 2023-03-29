Dáil debates confidence motion as Varadkar hits out at 'performative anger'

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has moved a motion reaffirming confidence in his Government.

Speaking ahead of the vote, he defended the current coalition as "a good Government" and dismissed Labour's no confidence motion, which resulted in the current confidence motion, as "profoundly disingenuous".

Mr Varadkar noted that if the confidence motion fails, the Dáil would be dissolved tonight and the country returning to the polls in April.

In this scenario, Mr Varadkar said, the eviction ban would still be ended in two days' time.

Defending the current government, Mr Varadkar also conceded that it can "do more and do better".

"I am conscious that this motion was triggered by a motion of no confidence from the Labour Party related to the housing shortage," he told the Dáil.

"I believe the housing crisis cuts so deep because it offends our sense of fairness, our fundamental belief in what Government is for and what it should do.

"Housing is a basic need and a human right.

"Family homelessness, in particular, shakes our faith in our Republic which is founded on the idea that all children should be cherished equally.

"Solving the housing crisis is, therefore, one of the greatest political challenges of our time and an imperative."

He said progress is being made, pointing to social housing delivery last year, as well as the number of first-time buyers in the country.

Mr Varadkar then criticised the "performative anger" of no confidence motions.

"If the opposition is successful in winning this vote, it would mean Dáil Éireann would be dissolved tonight. There’d be an election in April sometime, the Dáil would not meet until May and it might well be into the summer before we’d have an elected Government," he said.

"The eviction moratorium would lapse on March 31st anyway and no new primary legislation could be passed to deal with the housing crisis for several months.

"Knowing this, it is profoundly disingenuous to claim that the Labour motion was about renters’ rights or people facing homelessness.

"It is about competition – competition for attention - on the opposition benches."

This evening, the Dáil will also vote on a Sinn Féin bill to extend the eviction ban.