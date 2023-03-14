Green communications director deletes tweet criticising own party's TD

The communications director of the Green Party has deleted a tweet which said one his own party's TDs was "not a sensible person".
A tweet from the account of Thomas Molloy, who has been the party's communications director since February, said there was "not one sensible person" on the panel for RTÉ'son Monday night.
That is despite Green Party Dublin Central TD Neasa Hourigan being on the panel and identified in the tweet by name and photo.
The tweet has since been deleted and the Green Party said Mr Molloy had intended to send the message to a friend.
"Tom accidentally tweeted a message which he had meant to text a friend. He apologises to Neasa as he never intended for the message to be read publicly."
Ms Hourigan was on the panel alongside Fianna Fáil's Paul McAuliffe, Sinn Féin's Eoin Ó Broin and former Housing Agency chair Conor Skehan.
Ms Hourigan has only recently rejoined the Green Party having served a suspension along with Patrick Costello for voting against the Government on a motion on the new National Maternity Hospital.