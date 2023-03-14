Green communications director deletes tweet criticising own party's TD

The tweet has since been deleted and the Green Party said Thomas Molloy had intended to send the message to a friend.
Green communications director deletes tweet criticising own party's TD

Neasa Hourigan featured on the panel that the Green Party's communications director commented on. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Tue, 14 Mar, 2023 - 08:17
Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

The communications director of the Green Party has deleted a tweet which said one his own party's TDs was "not a sensible person".

A tweet from the account of Thomas Molloy, who has been the party's communications director since February, said there was "not one sensible person" on the panel for RTÉ's Upfront on Monday night.

That is despite Green Party Dublin Central TD Neasa Hourigan being on the panel and identified in the tweet by name and photo.

The tweet has since been deleted and the Green Party said Mr Molloy had intended to send the message to a friend.

"Tom accidentally tweeted a message which he had meant to text a friend. He apologises to Neasa as he never intended for the message to be read publicly."

Ms Hourigan was on the panel alongside Fianna Fáil's Paul McAuliffe, Sinn Féin's Eoin Ó Broin and former Housing Agency chair Conor Skehan.

Ms Hourigan has only recently rejoined the Green Party having served a suspension along with Patrick Costello for voting against the Government on a motion on the new National Maternity Hospital.

Read More

Joe Biden to visit island of Ireland to mark Good Friday Agreement

More in this section

Mary Lou McDonald hits out at SNL's 'drunken Irish' skit Mary Lou McDonald hits out at SNL's 'drunken Irish' skit
Mary Lou McDonald interview Sinn Féin plans Dáil motion to extend eviction ban
Mary Lou McDonald writes to Taoiseach seeking extension to eviction ban Mary Lou McDonald writes to Taoiseach seeking extension to eviction ban
Rishi Sunak visit to US

Joe Biden to visit island of Ireland to mark Good Friday Agreement

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd