Two Green TDs vote against Government on National Maternity Hospital motion

A Sinn Féin motion to have the new National Maternity Hospital publicly owned on public land has passed.

Two Green party TDs have voted with the opposition on the motion, leaving the Government with the slimmest of majorities.

Neasa Hourigan and Patrick Costello will likely lose the whip after voting with Sinn Féin's motion to locate the new hospital on state-owned land.

Despite Cabinet approving the ownership and governance plans for the new National Maternity Hospital at St Vincent’s earlier this week, critics of the agreement have continued to accuse the Government of failing to properly secure state ownership of a secular hospital.

The controversy has dogged the Government for several weeks and on Tuesday the Government had hoped to dodge a vote on the non-binding Sinn Fein motion by not opposing it.

But on Tuesday evening it emerged that a vote would likely take place, after a vote was requested on the floor of the Dail by the Rural Independent Group.

The vote was facilitated under Dail procedure by other parties on Wednesday evening.

The Sinn Fein motion passed after the 56 TD voted in favour, 10 TDs voted against with 69 Government TDs abstained.

Well-placed Green sources have confirmed that permanent expulsion is unlikely as the government coalition parties are concerned about their majority but both TDs will likely lose the whip.

The Government has 82 TDs and losing Ms Hourigan and Mr Costello would reduce this to 80, the number needed for a bare majority.

A statement this evening from Mr Costello said: "I know this is frustrating for our government partners but the issue of the National Maternity Hospital has been incredibly frustrating, confusing and challenging for many and this motion reflected my own concerns and the concerns of many.

"I could not in good conscience vote against it. I know breaking the whip is a serious issue and as I have said earlier I will accept the sanctions imposed from my action.

"I understand my Green Party colleagues are meeting tonight and will decide on the appropriate sanction for my vote."

Independent Joan Collins and Aontú leader Peadar Toibin supported the motion to get the Independent Rural group up to 10 votes for the ballot.

Mr Toibin said: "We want to see the new Maternity Hospital built as soon as possible and we also think the hypocrisy of the Government in terms of the vote should be called out.”

Independent TD Sean Canney backed the Rural Independents to force the vote, stating: "Democracy has to be seen to work.

- additional reporting from PA