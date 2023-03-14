Joe Biden to visit island of Ireland to mark Good Friday Agreement

Tanáiste Micheál Martin has said he is looking forward to US President Joe Biden visiting Ireland next month.

Mr Martin was reacting to reports that Mr Biden said he intends to visit Northern Ireland after being invited to mark the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The US president was speaking after British prime minister Rishi Sunak formally invited him to make the trip to mark the 25th anniversary in April as the pair held talks in San Diego.

The Irish Examiner first reported that US and Irish officials were working on plans for Mr Biden to visit Ireland next month and were initially working towards April 17.

However, the visit may be brought forward with a senior source stating they were aware that US officials were examining the number of hotel rooms that would be required for Mr Biden’s entourage closer to April 10.

Mr Biden told Mr Sunak said: “It’s my intention to go to Northern Ireland and the Republic.”

Mr Sunak told the president: “I look forward to our conversations and also importantly, to invite you to Northern Ireland, which hopefully you will be able to do and so we can commemorate the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

“I know it’s something very special and personal to you. we’d love to have you over.”

Speaking in New York at an event to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, Tanáiste Micheál Martin said he looks forward to Mr Biden’s visit next month.

He said it’s very welcome news and to reflect and remember the role of the US in the Good Friday Agreement.