Simon Harris backs garda use of facial recognition technology

Justice Minister Simon Harris has said he is in favour of gardaí using facial recognition technology.

Mr Harris introduced legislation in the Dáil yesterday for the use of body-worn cameras by gardaí.

The minister said his view on the use of facial recognition technology is in line with the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris who said there is a need for this to happen.

“This is about guards who have the access to the information, but trying to make it more efficient to trawl through the information so we can apprehend criminals quicker and so that we can find, for example, a missing child much quicker,” he told RTÉ Morning Ireland.

“We also have to recognise things like child sex abuse, human trafficking, so much of this has now been used online and again, I'm back to the point that criminals are using technology."

Pictured is Minister for Justice Simon Harris. Photograph: Leon Farrell / RollingNews.ie

He told the Dáil last night he intended to bring an amendment to the Bill at committee stage on the use of facial recognition technology (FRT) by gardaí.

Mr Harris also said the “full rigors of the law” will be applied to anybody inciting hatred at protests or breaching public order.

He said it is “absolutely clear from intelligence” that there are a small number of people traveling around to communities stoking fear and division about refugees.

He said people with concerns have a right to protest but urged them not to allow their concerns or views to be hijacked by the far-right.