'Totally broken': Donnelly tells Government hospitals should be exempted from planning rules

The Government is looking to exempt major hospital projects from current planning rules to enable faster delivery of acute beds, the Irish Examiner can reveal.

It is hoped that an accelerated capital process can lead to increased bed capacity in a more timely fashion.

In recent days, leading clinicians have claimed an additional 5,000 beds are required. Under current laws, it could take 15 years to achieve such a target.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has sought legal advice from the Attorney General to allow such planning exemptions to radically speed up the delivery of much-needed beds.

Officials at the Department of Health have also been ordered to identify ways to speed up the design and building of the new elective hospitals.

The minister has sought legal advice on planning derogations for some new projects on the basis of barriers to access to patients, arguing that persistently high trolley numbers and lengthy wait lists are proof of the need for such changes.

Medics say an additional 5,000 beds are required. Under current planning regulations, it could take 15 years to deliver the buildings to house them. Picture: iStock

Mr Donnelly is adamant that the current 16-stage approval process for projects in excess of €100m needs to be overhauled. While such checks are in place to protect the taxpayer, it is recognised the balance has swung towards caution.

Senior Government sources have confirmed that such a move would lead to increased financial and political risks to the State, but it is argued these would be managed risks.

“We are talking about speeding up projects that are 100% going to happen and need to happen,” a senior government source familiar with the move said.

The desire is to get them done within 18 months as opposed to years.

"We know there are projects that have to happen like CUH (Cork University Hospital) and there is zero chance they will not happen. But the current process will spend the next few years getting it ready. We want to get on with it."

Mr Donnelly raised it at Cabinet last week and senior government sources have confirmed efforts are being made to find a solution.

At their private meeting, Mr Donnelly told his Cabinet colleagues:

The current system is totally and utterly broken and it is hurting us politically as a government.

Such concerns have also been flagged to the three party leaders in government — Leo Varadkar, Micheál Martin, and Eamon Ryan — as well as the two finance ministers, Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath.

It is understood that a planning derogation issued during Covid-19 which allowed a rapid 72-bed unit to be built at St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny is being cited as the example to follow.

Hospitals and the HSE have also been ordered to look at rapid-build solutions where they are possible.

While the primary focus is on increasing the number of acute beds available, the plan also includes creating additional theatres, diagnostics, clinics, and other infrastructure needed to improve access for patients.

The Irish Examiner understands that University Hospital Limerick has been told it needs to speed up design and planning of a further 192-bed building. File picture: Dan Linehan

Mr Donnelly has discussed local capital priorities with hospitals teams around the country and has asked his Department for a regional beds analysis.

The Irish Examiner understands that bosses at University Hospital Limerick which has plans for a further 192-bed building have been told they need to speed up the design and planning for these and not wait for the first block to be complete before starting on the next blocks.

Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane said there is a need to speed up the capital planning process and would support it.

“We need to look at the details but sometimes planning could take up to seven years," he told the Irish Examiner.

"We have to look at the spending code and also the HSE estates and how we can speed up delivery.

"There is also the option of using modular housing which the minister didn’t and we have paid a price for this.”