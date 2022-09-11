New elective hospitals in Cork, Galway and Dublin 'operational no later than 2027'

New elective hospitals in Cork, Galway and Dublin 'operational no later than 2027'

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly: Project is part of the National Elective Ambulatory Care Strategy agreed last December by the government.

Sun, 11 Sep, 2022 - 02:00
Ann Murphy

Three new elective hospitals for Cork, Galway and Dublin are expected to be operational by 2027, although locations for the developments have not yet been revealed by the government.

The projects are part of the National Elective Ambulatory Care Strategy agreed last December by the government.

The hospitals are a key part of a new Sláintecare strategy to address outpatient procedures and surgical waiting lists.

In an update provided by the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly in response to a parliamentary question by Fine Gael’s Colm Burke, Mr Donnelly said that it is not yet possible to give a timeline for the design, planning process, and construction of the projects.

But he said: “However, based on current plans it is intended that they will be fully operational no later than 2027.” He said that “a project-level Preliminary Business Case for Cork is now complete and is being reviewed under the newly introduced External Assurance Process”.

He said the review is nearing completion for the Cork project, adding: “It is expected that the Business Case will be submitted for review by the Department of Public Expenditure’s Major Projects Advisory Group shortly. Once these processes are concluded, a Memorandum will be brought to Government for its consideration/approval, including a recommendation on a site option.” 

Smooth transition

He continued: “In parallel, work has also commenced to ensure a smooth transition to next phase of Public Spending Code Gate 2 - Detailed Project Design, Planning and Procurement and to ensure the necessary structures and workstreams can be progressed at pace, including articulating the clinical service and operating model including separation of scheduled and unscheduled care pathways, procurement strategy, design for planning approvals and stakeholder engagement arrangements.” 

Mr Burke said he aims to get more concrete information from Minister Donnelly about the location of the Cork hospital.

It is ten months now since the HSE and the South/Southwest Group gave the report into the Department of Health. It then has to go to Minister Michael McGrath’s department and we just have to get on with it.

Mr Burke is in favour of locating the new hospital on part of the 117-acre St Stephen’s Hospital site in Sarsfield Court in Glanmire.

The aim of the projects is to “change the way in which day case, scheduled procedures, surgeries, scans and outpatient services can be better arranged and ensure greater capacity in the future”, said Mr Donnelly.

He added: “It will also help to address waiting lists on a national level through the provision of dedicated, standalone facilities in Cork, Galway and Dublin.”

