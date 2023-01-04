Risk of 'preventable death' in Irish hospitals due to overcrowding

At least 5,000 beds are needed to help lift some of the extreme pressures on the hospital service, a leading consultant has claimed.

Patients around the country faced extremely long delays, with more than 931 people waiting for a hospital bed.

The worst of these delays are in University Hospital Limerick (UHL), where protests about the overcrowding is set to take place on Wednesday.

The crisis follows months of warnings by nurses and doctors and despite the HSE’s €169m Winter Plan.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly visited St Vincent's Hospital and Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, where he warned that due to high rates of flu, RSV and Covid, the situation is likely to get worse.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Consultant in Emergency Medicine at Beaumont Hospital Dr Peadar Gilligan said that the capacity in hospitals is "hugely constrained".

"It's been particularly challenging (in Beaumont) like in every hospital in the country. Essentially, 100% of the capacity of the emergency department is occupied by patients who are boarded, awaiting a hospital bed.

"The solution is the development of capacity. I acknowledge that the Minister has said that there are 900 additional beds in the system, that is less than half of the lowest estimate of the requirements for the system.

"We're looking at 5,000 additional beds being required. They need to be developed, there needs to be a plan for how that is to be achieved in a timely manner so we can avoid (this reality) in the future"

Pictured outside Beaumont Hospital in Dublin is Health Minister Stephen Donnelly with Ian Carter, Chief Executive of Beaumont Hospital. Picture: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

As of this morning, 34 people are awaiting a bed in Beaumont hospital, an increase of 8 on Tuesday's figures.

Dr Gilligan said they were getting treatment — but not in the manner in which the hospital would like, with some sitting on chairs beside nurses' stations and trolleys.

He expected 180 to 220 patients to arrive in the hospital's emergency department on Wednesday, with only two or three trolley spaces available.

He called for the announcement of full capacity protocol, which would see patients moved to ward areas, as opposed to the emergency department.

When asked if patient lives were at risk because of the current conditions, Dr Gilligan replied: “definitely”.

Overcrowding in emergency departments meant delays in diagnosing and treating heart attacks and strokes and delivering antibiotics. “Definitely there are clinical consequences to our failure to develop the capacity that the system clearly needs. Lives are definitely at risk. The reality is we don't have the beds in the system that we need.”

He added: "Anywhere that is working at 100% capacity is not as safe as it should be. We know that from the research that has been done. We know there's delays to those receiving antibiotics, there's delays to the treatment of heart attacks and strokes, because essentially it's taking longer for the doctor to see patients due to a lack of clinical space.

Preventable death does occur in the context of major overcrowding, and certainly Ireland is experiencing that and has done for much of my career as a consultant.

Dr Gilligan noted that there are ways that the public can assist with the overcrowding issue.

"If you have a relative in hospital who has been deemed appropriate for discharge, rather than waiting until the evening, collect them as early as possible. That will mean there is now a bed available that otherwise would continue to be occupied.

The public can play their part, definitely, in helping to decant hospitals and thereby helping to decant the emergency departments.

Dr Gilligan responded to calls from the Health Minister for "senior decision makers" to be on site in hospitals, saying that this was already the case and that he had only been on site in Beamount himself over the weekend.

He claimed that there were extended challenges with facilitating space for consultants and experts to work, giving the example that a surgeon would need a theatre space, having a clinical care space for clinical doctors.

"One of the other challenges we have, which the Minister didn't reference on this occasion, is that we have over 900 senior decision-maker posts not filled on a permanent basis in Ireland.

"The system is under-resourced. That lack of resourcing creates challenges in the delivery of safe patient care."