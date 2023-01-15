Humphreys: Anonymous trolls need to 'be held to account' for online posts

People who post comments online should not be allowed to do so anonymously and need to “be held to account” for what they say, Minister Heather Humphreys has said.

Ms Humphreys said that she supports the idea of people having verified identities on social media, meaning they would not be able to post abuse without revealing who they are.

She was speaking after weekend reports about the level of abuse being encountered by female politicians.

Speaking on Newstalk’s On the Record programme, she said society should not have to accept comments from people who we do not know who they are.

“Yeah, I believe there is [a need for verified identities]. I think that we shouldn't have to accept comments from people who don't know who they are. They're anonymous people.

“This should be a requirement that if you're going to put online comments in the online domain, that they should be accountable for what they say."

'The ultimate price'

Damien English, who resigned as a junior minister in recent days for failing to declare a property interest in 2008. File Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Ms Humphreys also said that former junior minister Damien English “paid the ultimate price” for failing to declare his property interests to Meath County Council in 2008 when applying for planning permission to build his family home.

She said it was a matter for Meath County Council to determine whether he misled them or not in relation to that planning application.

She said that if changes are needed to the Standards in Public Office (Sipo) legislation, then they will be made as quickly as possible.

“If it's found that we need to make changes, we will make changes, and that will be done as a matter of urgency. We expect it that will come to hand in the coming months,” she said.

She rejected suggestions that he should resign as a TD on foot of the incident.

She said that his two loans were taken over by vulture funds at a time when he was minister responsible for that area made him relate to the pressures experienced by many others.

She said changing the rules to demand TDs declare all property interests and not merely on a set date is something that can be considered.

Ms Humphreys said she wanted to wish Mr English and his family well at what she called this “difficult time”.

“Damien is a very good friend of mine. He's been a great colleague, I've known him since I was elected to the Dáil in 2011. And he was always very supportive, especially to me when I came in as a new TD,” she said.

“He paid a big political price as we know, he paid the ultimate price and that takes a toll on people at a human level. And I really do want to wish him and his family well,” she added.