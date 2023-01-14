Daniel McConnell: English departure is unlikely to be the last as tensions mount

THE events of this week could easily make one believe this Government is predisposed to shooting itself in the foot and is addicted to self-harm.

The swift resignation of junior minister Damien English during the off season signalled the fourth ministerial resignation of this Government and has embroiled it yet again in a self-made scandal.

However, for all of the drama that has surrounded it since it formed in June 2020, the Government overall has proven itself to be extremely stable and resilient.

Leo Varadkar with Damien English at the launch of a social home development in 2018.

At the top, despite Leo Varadkar’s difficulty in readjusting to the Tánaiste’s office in the early days and Mícheál Martin’s inability to keep an agriculture minister for longer than seven weeks, the dynamic has been strong.

Martin famously said that when dealing with Varadkar, “counting to 10 is very important” but he, more than most, did all he could to ensure internal squabbling and disquiet were kept at a minimum.

Aside from English’s swift demise, we got sight this week of a harbinger of something we are likely to see plenty of this year: That is increased tetchiness and bickering among the coalition parties over the potential spoils of war.

Varadkar’s return to the office of Taoiseach marked the official half-way point of this Coalition’s life, if it is to run full term. Like all major sporting contests, the second half has a different momentum to the first and tends to be more panicky and fraught, especially when things are not going your way.

While jittery backbenchers can be assuaged in the early months and years of a coalition that their pet projects will eventually be delivered, the period of government we are now in is going to see a lot of disappointment and frustrations.

Difficult choices

This is because difficult choices will have to be made and certain promises made will ultimately be broken.

Projects, long promised and hoped for, will run into the sand or will be kicked down the road until after the next election.

Competition for delivery will intensify and each of the parties in Government will want their stamp to be more and more evident, the closer we get to the next elections, which are to take place next year at local and European level.

The desire to play nice and be collegiate, as demonstrated during Martin’s watch, will quickly fall down the pecking order in favour of naked tribal party politics.

This week, we got a flavour of what is to come. The Government held its housing forum event in Dublin on Monday, with Varadkar and not Housing Minster Darragh O’Brien in the driving seat.

For weeks, we have heard of Fine Gael’s desire to reinject focus and effort into the housing crisis now that the party holds the Taoiseach’s office and is running the table.

Darragh O'Brien: Put lack of progress in housing down to a lack of investment.

Matters were not helped by reports that O’Brien had not been invited to a meeting on housing a few days before.

At the press conference at the event in Government Buildings, it was pointed out that O’Brien in recent press utterances had put the lack of progress down to a lack of investment by Government.

That implicit jibe at Fine Gael’s record in office since 2011 was quickly countered by Varadkar, who felt obliged to point out the lack of money was down to the financial crash which happened on Fianna Fáil’s watch between 1997 and 2011.

That night, the matter came up on the Tonight Show on Virgin Media, where Fianna Fáil senator Mary Fitzpatrick heaped further fuel on the fire.

Fitzpatrick said it was great that Varadkar had found a “road-to-Damascus-type interest” in housing after a decade in office.

“It is great that Leo Varadkar in his new role is now finding a road-to-Damascus-type interest in the housing crisis that he presided over for whatever, the 10 years that he was there,” she said in a clip she herself retweeted on social media.

Less than 12 hours later, the prominent Fianna Fáil senator was offering to apologise to Varadkar in a bid to dial down the tensions.

She conceded her comments were “flippant” and were made late at night.

“It was a spontaneous comment late at night. And I suppose it was flippant and I probably shouldn’t have been as flippant about it because it is a very serious issue,” she said.

She said the interviewer was pushing her on whether there was some sort of a dynamic here.

“So I suppose I responded instinctively. Probably not as diplomatically as I could have,” she added.

Underlying tensions

Fitzpatrick’s comments were certainly loose but point to the underlying tensions that are only likely to surface more often in the coming months.

New Finance Minister Michael McGrath gave voice to the likelihood of some turbulence when a new taoiseach comes into office.

He said it was always to be expected that a new taoiseach will seek to shine a spotlight on different issues, become directly involved, and try to move things on. That’s normal, he said.

Another factor to add to the mix is the fact that the reshuffle has come and gone and Varadkar has no more goodies to dole out to his aspirant backbenchers.

The incentive for them to remain quiet in the hope of promotion has gone and many who have played nice in recent months are set to be more emboldened and likely to speak out and cause more trouble for their leader.

It is no coincidence that some of the most ardent critics of Varadkar in recent months have been a number of his former ministerial loyalists such as John Paul Phelan, Paul Kehoe, Michael Ring, Brendan Griffin, and Charlie Flanagan. And this group is only going to grow.

Fianna Fáil remains firmly stuck in third place behind Sinn Féin and Fine Gael in terms of popular support and its backbenchers remain convinced that they are facing into a very tough election.

Identity concerns

Deep concerns over the party’s identity persist, despite a more benign sentiment toward their leader Mícheál Martin, and the closer we come to elections, such angst is only set to increase.

They are sick to their back teeth, as they put it, of Varadkar and Fine Gael seeking to dump all bad news on them and trying to grab ownership of good news stories.

This week’s events did little to assuage such concerns. And all of this is before the Greens enter the equation.

To say tolerance of the Green agenda within the other two parties is wearing thin would be an understatement, particularly for rural TDs.

Hammered every week by rural independents such a Michael Fitzmaurice, Mattie McGrath, and the Healy-Raes, rural government TDs are chomping at the bit to put the Greens back in their box whenever they can.

All of these ingredients present a potent mix of risk and dangers for the Government in the year ahead and English is unlikely to be the only departure we will see during 2023.