Taoiseach discusses 'shocking' war in Ukraine with French President Macron

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has described the latest Russian missile attacks targeting infrastructure in Ukraine as a war crime.

He was speaking in Paris following a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace. Mr Martin said he discussed the “shocking” war, as well as Ireland’s relationship with France with Mr Macron. The meeting also had a major focus on the area of energy.

The two leaders will, on Friday, sign off on contracts to build an electricity interconnector between Ireland and France which will be the first to link Ireland to the grid on the continent of Europe. The interconnector will essentially plug Ireland directly into the European grid from Cork.

It is expected to be completed in 2026 and will “deliver greater security of supply and will help drive the green transition to which both leaders are firmly committed,” a Government spokesman said.

"Ultimately the creation of a European grid is essential. We discussed how we could perhaps discuss joint approaches in terms of offshore wind energy into the future, not just the placing of offshore wind farms but the ecosystem that is around all of that,” Mr Martin added.

The signing of documents on Friday will also be attended by Minister for Climate, Eamon Ryan, and French Minister for Energy Transition, Agnès Pannier-Runacher.

Mr Martin described his meeting with Mr Macron as "constructive", saying they discussed the worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine and the broader geopolitical situation.

He said the pair also discussed the “exponential growth in trade” between Ireland and France. He said there has been a quadrupling of maritime links between Ireland and France from about 11 connections to 43.

He added: “On all fronts, cultural, sporting, economic, [there is] a very, very strong relationship there.”

Ukraine

Speaking to reporters in Paris, Mr Martin said €55m has been provided to Ukraine from Ireland so far and that the Government decided a number of weeks ago to increase that by another €25m. He reiterated that Ireland intends to provide military training in the area of de-mining to Ukrainian soldiers.

Asked about comments from a senior Ukrainian official that the country would welcome the supply of lethal military aid from Ireland, Mr Martin said that Ukraine understood Ireland's military neutrality and said “we don't have a lot of military hardware, to be frank”.

NI Protocol

The meeting also saw both leaders discuss negotiations between the EU and UK on the Northern Ireland Protocol and both agreed that a "window of opportunity" now existed.

The Taoiseach said Ireland will be represented at an international conference on assistance to Ukraine in Paris, which will be held during his last week as Taoiseach on December 13.