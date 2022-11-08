Contracts for electricity interconnector to be signed shortly in significant step for project

Contracts are hoped to be signed this month to begin the manufacturing and construction of Ireland’s first European electricity interconnector, connecting Youghal in east Cork to France.

The Celtic Interconnector, a 700MW subsea cable or ‘electricity highway’ which will allow electricity to be exported between Ireland and France adds “another layer of security” to Ireland’s energy supply, said EirGrid's Celtic interconnector project manager, Shane Cooney.

The cable is to be energised in 2026, connecting Ireland and France's electricity grids, a European Commission conference on energy in University College Cork (UCC) heard.

While France generates nuclear energy, Ireland, it is hoped, will export significant wind energy by 2030.

The interconnector, which cost some €1bn and received €500,000 in EU funding, will enhance Ireland’s security of energy supply; drive down costs to energy consumers, and help achieve climate goals, Mr Cooney said.

By 2030, Ireland has committed to producing 70% of its energy from renewables and to move to Net Zero by 2050.

By 2030, an additional 5GW of wind will be connected to the grid and a huge amount of infrastructure is needed to transport and process that, Mr Cooney said.

Ireland’s electricity grid can already carry up to 75% of energy coming from renewables at any given time — and was a world leader in attaining that percentage — but that needs to increase to 95% by 2030, Mr Cooney said, and more electricity interconnectors will be necessary in the future.

Working with local communities and involving them in decision making at the earliest stages of infrastructure projects is key to their success, he added.

EirGrid’s early involvement of the local community in decisions around the interconnector meant that when it came to planning the process, it was not held up with delays, and there was already local support.

“Eirgrid is planning and building the infrastructure necessary to create and sustain a power system that supports and promotes de-carbonisation both in Ireland and in the EU, and achieve Ireland's targets of 70% renewables by 2030 & net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

John Tyndall — the namesake of Cork’s academic research and innovation hub the Tyndall Institute, pioneered our understanding of climate change and the effect gases could have on our atmosphere in the 19th century, Mr Cooney said.

His first job was with the Ordinance Survey Office in Youghal, so it is fitting that Ireland’s first electricity interconnector with mainland Europe also comes ashore in Youghal.

Ireland has the potential for 80GW of offshore wind to be developed, and the more wind that is generated the greater the need for solutions like electricity interconnectors to export it, and storage solutions like hydrogen, the conference organised by the European Commission Representation in Ireland heard.

Ireland needs the equivalent of 15,000 Turlough Hill power stations to meet our energy storage needs, said EIH2 chief operating officer, Hydrogen Ireland policy chair, and Green Rebel head of strategy, Catherine Sheridan.

Converting electricity generated by Ireland’s immense wind capacity into green hydrogen — a fuel which can be more easily stored and transported and can be used to replace solid fossil fuels like oil and coal to be used in industries like shipping — is key to Ireland’s zero carbon, energy secure future.

She said that while it may be possible to store biogas in the decommissioned Kinsale oil fields, hydrogen will need different rocks to store it in, although the different geology in different parts of the oil field is being examined.

The current gas network could also be repurposed or partly repurposed to transport hydrogen, she said.

I’m loving working in the renewable sector because of its can-do attitude. We’re not waiting for anyone to save us. We’re bringing forward solutions.

“Not only do we have a chance to achieve an energy system with sustainability, equity, and security of supply at its core, but we have a chance to enhance the European Project, by creating trust and collaboration between countries.

“Ireland has more energy in the form of wind than we can use domestically, so we can be a source for our European neighbours.”

Tyndall National Institute head of energy research Professor Brian Norton said it is important not to lock in policies now in the middle of an energy crisis that will not serve society in the long term. He called for a well-regulated energy market to protect consumers.

“There remains an imperative to tightly regulate energy markets in the interests of consumers and develop coherent supports for the decentralised harnessing of renewables, together with energy storage, to directly meet local energy needs,” he said.

Decentralised harnessing of renewables and energy storage are needed to directly meet regional energy needs, participants heard at the European Commission Representation in Ireland’s energy event in UCC, called ‘Energy for the Future: Renewable, Affordable, Sustainable’.

The event was organised by the European Commission Representation in Ireland with the support of European Movement Ireland and moderated by the Representation’s Head of Communications, Tim Hayes.

It forms part of a series of roadshow events that are being organised around the country focused on the impact of energy on rural communities and on the economy in the context of the EU’s REPowerEU plan.