Dr Gabriel Scally: Vicky Phelan 'kept me on the right track' during CervicalCheck report

Following the conclusion of Vicky Phelan’s case and her refusal to shut up and go away, the Government, against significant resistance from its own officials, set up an inquiry into what happened to the women affected by CervicalCheck.

Such was her standing, then health minister Simon Harris reached out to Vicky to tell her about his plans to appoint Dr Gabriel Scally as an independent expert to conduct the inquiry.

Dr Scally had a distinguished career as a senior public health doctor and adviser with the British Department of Health and would report back to the minister for health by the end of the month, setting out his findings.

As Vicky pointed out in her autobiography Overcoming: “Simon Harris had told me about this development. We had kept in touch, and were continuing to brief one another. I felt he was on my side through it all. I trusted him, and I could see he was following through on his promises. It would later emerge that he instigated the inquiry despite the fact that his own department was against it.”

Before Dr Scally began his work, he was adamant he wanted to meet Vicky.

Vicky Phelan. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, he said: “The morning after I was appointed by Cabinet, I met with Vicky. She was getting treatment. She was so keen to meet. I saw the calibre of the woman, she was adamant that this should not have happened to other women.”

She was due at St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin for an appointment and Dr Scally booked a meeting room on the ward where she was having treatment and ordered teas, coffees and sandwiches.

“When I met with Gabriel, he said that he would do his best to get to the heart of what had happened. From that day on, we kept in very close contact. I had confidence in his judgement and his resolve to get answers, while at the same time trying to ensure that we still had a screening programme that worked and could be trusted,” she wrote in her book.

The efforts of Vicky, Stephen Teap, and Lorraine Walsh were key, Dr Scally said. “All the way through, between Vicky, Stephen, and Lorraine, they were terrific advocates and they kept me on the right track.

It wasn’t easy at times, because they had real anger. Sometimes I was able to address their concerns, sometimes I wasn’t.”

The relationship with Dr Scally was tested when elements of his report were leaked to the media in advance of publication. Vicky and the others were furious.

“The leaking of the report meant they were very concerned about what was in it. I met them and we had hours to go through the report. Simon Harris was very helpful. They were angry with me at the beginning because I wasn’t recommending a full judicial inquiry,” Dr Scally said.

That episode, he said, allowed him to address many of Vicky’s frustrations and also meant that in the final report the voices of the women so utterly failed by the State were front and centre.

Unlike many other previous reports, Dr Scally’s was noticeably different in tone and conclusion.

Rather than taking a legalistic and system-centric approach, he did not seek to blame anyone but wanted the report to be a conduit to allow the public to hear how the women affected had been failed.

“I was determined to have as much communication as possible throughout. The report was a collaborative effort,” he said.

Dr Gabriel Scally arrives at Buswells Hotel in Dublin to deliver his report. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The final report landed like a bombshell that forced official Ireland to stand up.

Dr Scally didn’t blame individuals, but what Vicky, Stephen and Lorraine wanted was to get the truth, for people to say sorry.

The most important aspect of the report was the 50 recommendations for reform and getting those recommendations implemented, said Dr Scally.

Overall, he is positive about the changes that have been made.

“I think the HSE has made a good response to the recommendations, some still need attention. The Covid emergency has knocked it off course, but I am sure progress will continue. There will lasting legacy to Vicky,” he said.

While he said the response from officials in the Department of Health was atrocious, the final report was possible primarily because of the relationship between Vicky and Simon Harris.

Asked to assess her overall legacy, Dr Scally said amazing things have been achieved for women in Ireland in the past decade and when the history of that decade is being written, Vicky Phelan’s name will be at the heart of it.