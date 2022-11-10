Bill to fight hate speech 'will inhibit free speech', Dáil told

The Government’s new Incitement to Hatred Bill will inhibit free speech and is a threat to the democratic function of our society, the Dáil has heard.

During the Second Stage debate, several members of the Opposition voiced concern over the bill which Justice Minister Helen McEntee said is aimed at protecting minorities from “horrendous and unacceptable prejudice, contempt and hostility” on a daily basis.

Áontu TD Peadar Tobin said a liberal democracy is built upon allowing ideas to compete with each other so we can test, challenge and measure their value.

Citing the attacks on novelist JK Rowling over her views on transgender rights, he said the fears ordinary citizens have about this bill are not theoretical, the cancel and censorship culture is on steroids throughout society at the moment.

He said censorship has never ended well.

“Censorship is authoritarian. It deletes the liberty of the citizen. It deletes the competition of ideas. It reduces the ability to challenge and to test the prevailing ideologies,” he said.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said he supports the original idea behind the bill which was to protect groups that are discriminated against and oppressed in our society from hate speech and hate crimes.

However, the bill contains some serious problems in its current form, he said. He is unable to support the bill in its current form, he added.

Defending the bill, Ms McEntee said it will create specific offences to ensure those who target victims because of their association with a particular identity characteristic are identified as perpetrators of hate crime; and, to ensure that those who seek to encourage and incite others to hate minority groups can be prosecuted.

“Minority groups have been targeted and subject to horrific abuse, and attacks, simply because of their identity. When we hear about these incidents, the victims are commended for their courage in speaking out and drawing attention to the discrimination and hatred that they face,” she said.

However, it is no longer good enough to give people a pat on the back, she said.