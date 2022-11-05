Joyce Fegan: Whose free speech are we paying attention to?

On one side of the world women, and even children, are beaten and killed in the exercise of their “free speech”, and on the other men take to pulpits and take over platforms in the confident assertion of theirs.

For one group, girls and women in Iran, it’s deeply personal and pertains to their actual day-to-day freedom, and for the other, a priest and a billionaire, it’s ideological and abstract.

This week, when news broke of a retired priest expressing hateful, hurtful speech from a pulpit in Listowel, Co Kerry, making international headlines in the aftermath, one unanswered question came to mind: Why are we giving this man and these remarks so much of our attention and public airtime? Was it in the name of accountability?

Or were we holding ourselves retrospectively accountable for having deferred to the church for moral guidance for all those years?

How many people were in that church that night? How many people were exposed to the rant in real time? Now though, its sentiment and message has been amplified nationally and beyond.

The views expressed received a far greater platform than the small pulpit from where they were first aired. If a tree falls in a forest and no one is there to witness it, does it make a sound?

If a publicly elected official makes discriminatory or hateful remarks, there is obvious accountability needed, due to their position in society and role of responsibility.

But a retired priest’s views making the news, does that show the esteem in which some of us still hold these people in?

There are many people in this country with legitimate campaigns that they want publicity and airtime for in order to improve services or the welfare of an actual human being. Would we give such a person’s position so much time?

All of this of course has been occurring on Irish soil against the global backdrop of Elon Musk’s current takeover of Twitter. The billionaire and new owner of Twitter has declared himself a “free speech absolutist”. We’re hanging on his every word, every move. What the grown man dressed up for as Halloween even made international news.

It’s fascinating what fascinates us. It’s fascinating what we apportion precious public attention to. In the aftermath of the Musk takeover, a certain kind of hate speech increased by 500%.

The Network Contagion Research Institute, a research group that analyses online content to predict emerging threats, said that use of the N-word increased by nearly 500% on Twitter in the 12 hours immediately after Musk’s deal made it over the line.

Is that the definition of free speech — the unbridled freedom and guaranteed safety to be racist, homophobic, and discriminatory?

Humans invent this useful technology, and this is the best we can do with it. Meanwhile in Iran, a young woman, out with her family, is lifted off the street by the moral police for wearing tight trousers and her hijab improperly. She’s brought in to be schooled by said police but ends up in custody and dead several days later.

Her name is Mahsa Amini and the soon-to-be law student was arrested on September 13, in the full of her health and was dead three days later. Authorities say she died of a pre-existing condition. Her family says she had no such conditions.

And journalists, some of whom were arrested, reported that she was beaten while in custody. Their eyewitness sources included her fellow detainees.

Mahsa Amini was not involved in any protest nor was she an activist of any kind, never mind a “free speech absolutist”. Her protected and guaranteed freedoms, as a private citizen and woman in Iran, are just vastly lesser than a billionaire businessman.

A woman is painted on a her face during a protest against the death of Mahsa Amini. PIcture: AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

Her death sparked a wave of protests across Iran, with women cutting their hair in public and online, and others burning their hijab.

Some school students, both male and female, with the back of their heads to the camera, point their middle finger to a chalkboard that read “Islamic Republic” in one viral protest photo.

In this world, freedom of speech in the name of actual freedom comes with a heavy price tag. The Human Rights Activists News Agency has reported that around 300 people have been killed in the unrest that followed Mahsa Amini’s death.

These 300 people include 46 minors. Meanwhile, Iranian authorities say at least 36 members of their security forces were also killed.

Arrests, in the wake of these protests, now stand at 14,160, including 300 students as demonstrations spread across 133 cities and towns and span 129 universities.

At the centre of these protests is the 1979 “idea” that all Iranian females must wear the hijab, this inspired a wave of protests back then with slogans such as “freedom of choice in clothes”. The “idea” became law in 1983.

Freedom of speech

Imagine holding a placard in Iran now, imagine holding one then. This kind of freedom of speech is seriously risky business, yet harms no one but potentially the protestor’s life in the process. Can we say that of all public speech said in the name of freedom of expression?

We know exactly what Fr Sheehy thinks about two people loving each other and we know what Elon dressed up for as Halloween, but have we paid these women and girls in Iran, who are risking it all to exercise their freedoms as much attention or airtime?

For some the debate around free speech is an exercise in intellectual sparring, for others it is not a debate at all, but a fine line that is walked in the hope that you don’t pay with your freedom at best, or life at worst.

Maybe it’s not the likes of Musk who are the real “free speech absolutists” but ordinary human beings who exercise their voice without pulpit or platform for the betterment of those they’ll never get to meet.

Perhaps it’s time we paid more attention to those doing the heavy human rights lifting instead of attention-seeking men in costume.