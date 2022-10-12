Taoiseach clears way for Marc MacSharry to be readmitted to Fianna Fáil

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has cleared the way for Sligo TD Marc MacSharry to be readmitted to the Fianna Fáil party next week.

At the weekly parliamentary party meeting, the Taoiseach addressed the request last week from Barry Cowen which was supported by Senator Diarmuid Wilson that Mr MacSharry be re-admitted to the Parliamentary Party.

The Taoiseach told TDs and Senators that he had spoken with Marc in advance of tonight’s meeting and Mr MacSharry informed him that he wants to be re-admitted to the PP.

According to the rules, five days’ notice must be given to the Chief Whip Jack Chambers once a member resigns the whip of the party.

Therefore it'll be taken as the first item at next week’s meeting.

“As per the party procedure a motion will now be formally tabled by the Party Whip for next week’s parliamentary party meeting to propose his readmission,” a source told the Irish Examiner.

The meeting was dominated by a level of unhappiness in the level of delays in the planning process, at a time of a housing crisis.

TDs were told that there is a substantive piece of work underway which is nearing completion now, whereby a new consolidated planning Bill will be brought forward by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien very shortly. That bill will significantly streamline and make the system more efficient, the meeting was told.

The Taoiseach opened the meeting with a statement of sympathy to the ten victims of the Creeslough tragedy. A minute's silence was held, sources have said.

Mr Martin said that Education Minister Norma Foley visited a number of schools and re-affirmed the Government's commitment to providing support especially to students.

Dublin North West TD Paul McAuliffe and Senator Mary Fitzpatrick raised pay and conditions for the voluntary sector. The Taoiseach acknowledged the concern of members and Minister Michael McGrath addressed the issue and come back with a response.

The Taoiseach also addressed concerns raised by Dublin TDs Cormac Devlin and John Lahart about the Community Welfare Officers and Intreo Centres as well as the poor level of service across Dublin by Go Ahead and the lack of engagement by Minister Eamon Ryan on the issue.

Mr Martin committed to discussing the issue further with Minister Ryan and informed members that in relation to the Intreo service the Minister has committed to conducting an independent review and appointing a member to the Board from Volunteer Ireland.