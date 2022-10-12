Politicians to question RTÉ on decision making

The move follows the broadcaster's axing of an interview with Shane Ross about his book on Mary Lou McDonald
The Oireachtas media committee will invite RTÉ to appear before it to discuss the decision to drop an interview with Shane Ross.

Wed, 12 Oct, 2022 - 20:07
Elaine Loughlin, Deputy Political Editor

Politicians are to question RTÉ on how they make editorial decisions following the axing of a Shane Ross interview about his book on Mary Lou McDonald.

The Oireachtas media committee will invite the national broadcaster to appear before it to discuss the decision to drop the interview with Mr Ross.

Virgin Media and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) will also be invited to attend the committee and the session will involve a wider discussion on the European Media Act.

'Perceived imbalance'

During a private session on Wednesday, Government members of the committee raised concerns around a perceived imbalance on many political discussion panels. Members pointed to some RTÉ radio and television shows which they said generally include three members of the opposition and just one Government representative.

Fianna Fáil senator Malcolm Byrne said: "As a committee, we fully respect editorial independence of the media. We want to explore how RTÉ makes its decisions on particular issues."

As well as discussing the Shane Ross interview, politicians hope to question the broadcasters on the treatment of issues relating to trans people and coverage of climate issues.

It comes after the Taoiseach told the Dáil this week that "greater transparency and explanation" were required from the broadcaster over why the interview with Mr Ross was never broadcast.

Pointing to a "chilling effect", he suggested RTÉ was "taking a cautious position here because of a fear of being sued". 

Mr Martin also claimed that Sinn Féin had been given access to the recorded interview before it was due to go on air. 

However, both RTÉ and Sinn Féin strongly denied that the interview had been shared with the political party. The broadcaster also stated that it was not influenced by any legal issues.

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach said on Wednesday that Mr Martin had been asked a question in the Dáil and answered it in good faith.

"He gave a measured view on the need for further explanation on the interview, and that suiting the national broadcaster can have a chilling effect on public debate."

