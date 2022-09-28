Here's when you can expect the one-off budget payments in your pocket 

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe unveiled the Government’s €11bn budget package on Tuesday to help people tackle the country's cost-of-living crisis.

A string of one-off payments and lump sums were announced to help families, individuals and businesses.

Here’s a breakdown of when you can expect the payments in your pockets.

OCTOBER 2022

In October, a one-off double-week “cost of living support” payment to social welfare recipients will land. Pensioners, carers, people on disability payments, and jobseekers will benefit from this.

NOVEMBER 2022

In November, a one-off double child benefit payment worth €140 per child will be made. This will be paid on top of the normal monthly child benefit payment.

Those in receipt of the working family payment and carer’s support grant recipients will receive €500 in November.

Those who qualify for disability allowance, invalidity pension and the blind pension will also be paid a one-off payment of €500.

The first of three €200 electricity credit payments will also land in November or December. When the payment exactly arrives, depends on when each customer typically receives their bill. The second and third payments will be made in early 2023.

DECEMBER 2022

Social welfare recipients will receive a Christmas Bonus again this year — this will be paid in early December.

Before Christmas, a one-off payment of €200 will be paid to recipients of the living alone allowance, and a lump-sum payment of €400 will be paid to those in receipt of the fuel allowance.

JANUARY 2023

From January 1, the threshold for the fuel allowance will increase from €120 to €200 above the relevant rate of the State pension contributory.

Taxpayers paying rent on their principal private residence will receive a new rent tax credit valued at €500 per year from 2023.

And, finally in January, a small number of period products including menstrual cups will also be cheaper under new Vat rules. These products had a reduced rate of Vat since January last year, at 9% but that has now been removed completely.

SEPTEMBER 2023

From September 2023, all SUSI maintenance grants will be increased by between 10% and 14% and there will be a free school book scheme for primary school pupils from autumn 2023. The scheme is expected to be modeled on the free book scheme piloted in more than 100 DEIS schemes since September 2020.

WHAT NEXT?

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that a review of the measures introduced in Tuesday's budget will be held in January.

He said: “The way it works is that the one-off payments fall between now and Christmas. The energy discounts are before and after Christmas and the increases in the weekly rates happen in the new year.

“So essentially, we’re frontloading the budget so that people are getting more upfront. You then see permanent increases in payments, pensions, welfare and permanent decreases in income tax in the new year," Mr Varadkar told RTÉ radio.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath added that the Government cannot rule out dipping into the €6bn rainy day fund early next year to help people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

He said: “We don’t know what will happen with the terrible war in Ukraine.

“But it’s a good thing that we have that reserve. We have that funding there if we need it.

“We don’t intend to use it but we cannot rule anything out,” Mr McGrath told the same station.

— Additional reporting from PA