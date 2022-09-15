Opposition parties call for clear changes at An Bord Pleanála that 'start at the top'

Opposition politicians have called for clear changes in the make-up of An Bord Pleanála, saying that “change starts at the top”.

The Dáíl heard more than three hours' worth of statements from TDs regarding the ongoing issues at the planning authority, which has been at the centre of a storm of controversy since April of this year.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien opened the debate by saying that he has taken “significant and swift” steps to ensure that the public can still have confidence in the decisions of An Bord Pleanála.

However, Sinn Féin's housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin said that the current travails of the board require that there be “significant change in the board’s membership” adding that this “can only start at the top”.

While the former deputy chair of An Bord Pleanála, Paul Hyde, resigned from the board in July on foot of a series of probes into his conduct, decision-making and possible conflicts of interest, the remainder of the organisation’s top table, including its chair Dave Walsh, remains largely unchanged.

Mr Hyde stepped back from his duties at An Bord Pleanála “without prejudice” on May 9, only to resign from the board entirely on July 8. He has always denied any impropriety on his part.

Mr Ó Broin said that the media reports regarding the board show that there are “deep, deep issues”, with those reports having led “to one resignation”.

“The board’s reputation is in tatters,” he said.

Paul Hyde stepped back from his duties at An Bord Pleanála “without prejudice” on May 9, only to resign from the board entirely on July 8.

Mr O’Brien had prefaced the debate by saying that all statements by TDs should be phrased carefully so as not to prejudice an investigation of Mr Hyde, which had resulted from the Minister referring a report by senior counsel, Remy Farrell, regarding Mr Hyde’s alleged conflicts of interest to the gardaí and the DPP.

However, the narrow terms of reference of that investigation meant that much of the subsequent coverage of An Bord Pleanála was not dealt with by Mr Farrell.

A comprehensive list of those issues was read into the record by Social Democrats housing spokesperson Cian O’Callaghan, who subsequently asked the Housing Minister to “clarify why he has not sought an investigation into other members of the board relating to alleged conflicts of interest and other matters”.

“It is completely unacceptable and wholly inappropriate that the only investigation into allegations of wrongdoing by other board members is an internal review being conducted by An Bord Pleanála itself,” he said, in reference to a report due to be submitted to Mr Walsh by the end of next week.