Eamon Ryan: Households will get another energy credit before Christmas

Households across Ireland will receive another energy credit before Christmas to help with soaring bills, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has confirmed.

This is in addition to the €200 reduction in energy bills the Government announced earlier this year.

Mr Ryan was speaking on his way into Cabinet this morning as ministers are expected to sign off on plans to reduce energy use in the public sector.

This will include a guide to set maximum temperatures in public buildings at 19C.

Mr Ryan also said there will be new measures for small businesses in the budget which will be announced later this month.

He said: “A lot of people are arguing we should have a mini-Budget in the summer, and we said at the time no because the time this is going to hit is in late Autumn, early next year.

“I think it was absolutely right for us to hold our fire to wait to see what the real situation was in the Autumn and that’s when we need to provide supports.”

Picture: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

Speaking on RTÉ’s Prime Time last night, Mr Ryan also said he expects a windfall tax will be passed at a meeting on Friday with energy ministers across the EU.

This would see excess revenues taken from energy companies who are not generating electricity from gas and used to off-set price hikes for households.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said some measures in the Budget will be targeted in terms of social welfare.

He said an energy credit is an “option on the table” to help people quickly to "make a real difference".