Public sector workers to have office temperatures controlled to reduce energy use 

Public sector workers face having the temperature in their offices controlled, as part of the Government’s plans to reduce energy use.

Government leaders will meet Tuesday to finalise a strategy to significantly reduce energy consumption, as both the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) and the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) issued separate, bleak warnings about a growth in emissions and the impact of the energy crisis.

A Government source said one measure being examined is keeping the heat at a certain temperature in buildings in the coming months.

The public sector will also be urged to heat certain floors where people are working, rather than whole buildings. Turning off public lighting of State buildings, similar to what Germany has already done, is another option being considered.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan is expected to present a memo to Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tanáiste Leo Varadkar today also.

The proposals put forward to help reduce use in energy will be based on evidence from the SEAI on “what is deemed most appropriate by those who know best". The source added:

The memo will likely have some suggestions and measures to be taken by the public sector, similar to what has already been suggested in France and Germany. But in Ireland, it’ll be more appropriate to do with heating over the coming months.

This will include ensuring optimal capacity of buildings, heating floors rather than whole buildings “and keeping doors shut to keep in the heat".

The Coalition leaders' meeting comes ahead of Mr Ryan traveling to Brussels on Friday, where he will meet other EU Energy Ministers to discuss the crisis.

Pre-Covid emissions

The SEAI said emissions from energy have rebounded to 2019 levels, going up 5.4% last year, despite a commitment to a 4.8% per year reduction from 2021 to 2025 under the first carbon budget.

It said a resurgence in car use after Covid-19 restrictions is a "significant contributor" to the increased emissions.

Increased energy demand, combined with modest delivery of new renewable capacity, and a low-wind year, resulted in Ireland’s renewable energy share remaining static at just 13.6%, it added.

The low wind year resulted in more use of coal and oil in electricity generation, further adding to emissions levels, the SEAI said.

Transport expert Dr Brian Caulfield of Trinity College Dublin said the emissions rebound shows the importance of urgently beginning projects like Cork's light rail system. He said even then, the 2030 emissions reduction targets of 51% is some way off.

Given that we are in a climate and biodiversity emergency, a greater impetus is required to deliver high quality public transport in our cities.

"In the short run up to 2030, it is hard to conceive how these cities would have the time to construct light rail systems, and therefore every effort needs to be made to put in the best quality bus services in these areas. Light rail will be needed in many cities to achieve our 2050 targets — planning needs to happen now," he added.

Air quality expert, University College Cork emeritus chemistry professor John Sodeau, said people are caught between a rock and a hard place in terms of energy usage, having to choose "between heat or health" by lighting fires and polluting local air, or incurring huge central heating bills.

Burning fires at home will be a huge setback to public health this winter, as they turn to wood and fossil fuels to heat their homes instead of gas, he said.

"Sadly, just as the national ban on the sale and burning of smoky coal, wet wood and peat is coming into regulation, a geopolitical crisis has knocked all the pieces off the board.

"The sales of wood are soaring. So are wood stoves. It’s already becoming clear that it will become the fuel of choice in Ireland this winter. That is not good for any of us," added Prof Sodeau.