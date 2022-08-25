'I have not tried to conceal anything': Robert Troy steps down after a torrid ten days 

Robert Troy has resigned as minister of state for trade regulation after being dogged by controversy over his failure to declare details of his property interests.

Mr Troy confirmed his resignation in a statement late on Wednesday night.

He said the past 10 days had been “extremely difficult” for him and that he wanted to assure the public he had “not tried to conceal anything”.

The junior minister’s resignation came after coalition colleague and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan had called for two separate investigations into Mr Troy’s property dealings, saying that his errors served to “undermine confidence in the political system” and needed to be probed fully.

Robert Troy’s decision to resign came just days after both Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar had backed him.

On Monday, Mr Martin pointed to what he said was a “comprehensive statement in relation to the issues” by the Longford-Westmeath TD, who is the third minister to lose his job under the Taoiseach since the Government was formed two years ago. Previously, Barry Cowen was sacked as agriculture minister and Dara Calleary resigned from the same post weeks later in the summer of 2020.

Mr Martin last night said he had accepted Mr Troy’s decision to resign “with regret”.

“Robert has been a very committed, hardworking and efficient minister of state at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, in particular working with SMEs and preparing legislative reforms for the PIAB [Personal Injuries Assessment Board],” Mr Martin said, adding that Mr Troy had “clearly acknowledged that he made serious errors” but had “sincerely apologised” for them.

In his own statement, Mr Troy said he wished to “sincerely thank” Mr Martin, Mr Varadkar and his colleagues “who have shown their support and who continue to have trust in me”.

Mr Troy had been under intense pressure in the past two weeks over issues including his non-declaration of certain property assets.

In his resignation statement, however, Mr Troy said he wanted to assure the public “that I have not tried to conceal anything”.

“My biggest offence is my lack of due diligence. However, one issue in isolation is excusable but the number of errors now that are of my making directly or indirectly has led me to this decision,” he said.

While he apologised for the “upheaval” the controversy has caused, he said he wished to stress that “they were genuine errors and human errors and were not intentional”.

“I hold myself to a high standard and that is the reason I have taken this decision of my own counsel,” he said.

Mr Troy said the narrative “being put forward by some media and some in the opposition” that landlords are “villains” is “simply wrong”. He said:

I am acutely aware of the sensitives of the housing situation in Ireland, and on a continuous basis work to assist constituents address their housing needs.

He added that “vilifying landlords is not the answer, and it will not help the problem”.

“I personally will not apologise for being a landlord,” he said, adding that he bought his first house at age 20, and had “worked for all I have”.

Mr Troy said while he appreciates that elected officials have to be “held to high standards”, he asked the media which has followed the story to “consider how ethical their work has been”.

“Some media has taken stories verbatim without verification that have been factually incorrect, they have printed inaccurate headlines and misleading articles and failed to make corrections when asked,” he said.

Mr Troy said he wished to assure his constituents he will “continue to work as diligently as I always have”.

He asked for “some time, space, and privacy at this time from all media”.

Last night speculation was mounting as to who might be chosen to replace Mr Troy, with Dara Calleary mentioned by Fianna Fáil members.