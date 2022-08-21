Taoiseach says Robert Troy has ‘cleared the air’ in resolving declaration errors

Taoiseach says Robert Troy has ‘cleared the air’ in resolving declaration errors

Robert Troy (Tom Honan/Julien Behal Photography/PA)

Sun, 21 Aug, 2022 - 19:05
Cate McCurry, PA

The Taoiseach has said he is satisfied junior minister Robert Troy has “cleared the air” in resolving errors by declaring his interests to the Dáil.

The Minister of State with responsibility for Trade Promotion has been forced to correct the Dáil’s register of declarations of interest after he failed to include several properties.

In the latest error, Mr Troy admitted to the Sunday Times that one of his rental properties was not registered with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB).

It is an offence to fail to register a tenancy with the RTB within one month of the tenancy commencing.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said Robert Troy made a comprehensive statement on the matters (Brian Lawless/PA)

On Sunday, Micheál Martin was asked whether he was satisfied with Mr Troy’s explanations for the errors.

“I think he has made a comprehensive statement on this now to clarify and to put everything out there. Quite a number of what he didn’t declare in 2020, he did declare in previous years,” the Fianna Fáil leader said.

“He apologised fully and he acknowledges fully the seriousness of the error that he has made and I am satisfied with that comprehensive statement that has cleared the air.

“In my view he works very hard, he’s a very diligent minister of State and takes his job very seriously and has applied himself very diligently to that.”

Last week, Mr Troy issued a statement outlining all the amendments he has had to make to the Oireachtas register of declarations of interest.

He made a total of seven entries in the amended document, which included the rental property on Main Street in Ballynacargy.

Read More

Robert Troy won't say why rental tenancy was not registered with RTB

More in this section

Thomas O'Halloran death Irish community in London gathers in tribute to stabbed busker Thomas O’Halloran
File Ben Dunne says he wont reopen his gyms untill Covid 19 is over. End Tycoon Ben Dunne selling art collection featuring high-profile Lavery painting
Béal na Bláth: The General belongs in the heart of all of us Béal na Bláth: The General belongs in the heart of all of us
TroyPlace: Republic of Ireland
<p>The scene at Ballybough Bridge remains cordoned off by gardaí.</p>

Gardaí appeal for information after body pulled from Dublin canal

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices