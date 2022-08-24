Taoiseach urged to take action as Robert Troy's position 'increasingly untenable'

Junior Minister Robert Troy's position is becoming "increasingly untenable", according to the co-leader of the Social Democrats.

Opposition parties say questions still remain regarding Mr Troy's failure to fully declare details of his property interests on the Oireachtas register.

Yesterday, he revealed he has a total of 11 properties, including nine rentals — five of which are under the Housing Assistance Payment scheme.

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall says the Taoiseach needs to act after what she describes as a litany of errors.

"I believe that his position is becoming increasingly untenable. I believe it should be dealt with by the Taoiseach," she said.

"This raises questions about the judgement of the Taoiseach and I think it is up to the Taoiseach now to state whether he believes that this is an acceptable standard."

Labour party leader Ivana Bacik said that Mr Troy still has questions to answer.

Mr Troy had shown a “careless disregard” for the mechanisms in place for TDs and Senators and must clarify matters still outstanding, she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

When intervening in a debate a TD must disclose if there is a conflict of interest, she said as there had been for Mr Troy when he spoke in the Dáil about the Rental Assistance Scheme of which he was a beneficiary in two of his rental properties.

There appeared to be “a catalogue of omissions” on his part and she wanted to know how much of this was “careless”, particularly in relation to the property he bought and sold in one year and did not disclose.

Ms Bacik also wanted more information on fire certification on the properties owned by Mr Troy and his failure to register a property with the Residential Tenancies Board.

At a time when there were concerns about An Bord Pleanála and a housing crisis, the controversy about Mr Troy was a distraction for the Government.

There was a broader issue than Mr Troy’s “laxity” and not being “duly diligent”. If he had been careless then that called into question his competency, she added.

When asked about the number of TDs and Senators who are landlords, Ms Bacik said that should not be an issue, they were entitled to do that. She said the difficulty arose when any of them failed to comply with the mechanisms in place to ensure high standards in public office.