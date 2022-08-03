Taoiseach: 'Time to move on' from Sabina Higgins letter furore

The Taoiseach has welcomed clarification from the president’s wife, Sabina Higgins, about her Ukraine ceasefire comments and said it’s time to move on from the controversy.

Micheál Martin refused to be drawn on whether Áras an Uachtaráin could learn any lessons from the controversy and said what was important from a Government perspective was that its position in relation to the war in Ukraine is “rock solid”.

He was responding to a statement from the Áras issued on behalf of Ms Higgins which sought to clarify comments she made in a letter to the Irish Times in which she called on Russia and Ukraine to negotiate and agree a ceasefire.

She faced widespread criticism for her comments, and for publishing the letter on the president.ie website. It has since been removed.

In her statement on Tuesday evening, Ms Higgins said that since 2014 she has had a dedicated section on the president’s official website.

She said because a number of people had missed her letter in the newspaper last week and were not able to access it online, she published it on her section of the website, but took it down when people saw it as being presented from the general president.ie website.

President Michael D Higgins issued a statementat the weekend reiterating his condemnation of the war in Ukraine following criticism of his wife for writing the letter.

In Cork today, Mr Martin said an informal practice has built up over time which sees the spouse of the president going to particular events or adopting a particular cause for the benefit of the community, that Ms Higgins has now clarified the issue and it’s now time to move on.

“I think we need to have a sense of perspective. There has been a lot of debate — that is important — we live in a democracy and it is good that we have people's viewpoints articulated,” he said.

“From all involved, my view is that it is time to move on from it now.

“The key point is that the Irish Government position is rock solid on what should be done here — Russia needs to withdraw at a minimum back to the positions when the war started.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it is time to move on from Mrs Higgins' letter. Pic: Larry Cummins

“There is no excuse for the type of war crimes that Russia has committed. The level of violence it has inflicted on the Ukrainian people. It strikes at the heart of the multi-lateral world order.”

He added: “The President himself issued a statement, through his spokesperson, and gave his longstanding articulation of his condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“I think Sabina Higgins has clarified the situation in terms of her statement. The president, to be fair, has also reiterated his strong condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Irish Government’s position has been consistent from the outset and it remains the position that the invasion was both illegal and immoral.

“It was a terrible act against the people of Ukraine. We live in a democracy and we are conscious of that and people are entitled to their viewpoints.

We are all agreed on the need for peace. There is no argument there.

“The Government's view is that Russia has to stop the violence and stop the war and withdraw from the territory of Ukraine. The key point is that the Irish Government position is rock solid on what should be done here — Russia needs to withdraw at a minimum back to the positions when the war started.”

He also said he doesn’t believe that Ms Higgins comments had embarrassed any political parties or the government.

“From the Government point of view, I don't think anyone is in any doubt about the Irish government’s position on the war in Ukraine,” he said.

“I don’t think the Ukrainian government is… confused about Irish support.

“I have spoken with President Zelenskyy so I think we have to keep everything in perspective.

“Clarity has come from the President, clarity has come from Sabina Higgins herself. Everybody accepts there is no equivalence between Vladimir Putin and President Zelenskyy.”

Mr Martin, who visited Ukraine in early July, and saw first-hand the impacts of the war on civilians in Bucha and Irpin, said: “Ukraine did not want this war, Europe did not want this war and Europe tried everything it could, with President Biden, to prevent this war from occurring".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greets Taoiseach Micheal Martin at the Ukrainian Government Building in Kyiv, Ukraine in July.

“Terrible, terrible damage has been done as a result of the war and terrible loss of life has occurred. It is needless, it is reprehensible and it should end,” he said.

The towns I visited were not military installations.

“Our position along with others in the EU is unequivocal - that Russia should withdraw to, at a minimum, the positions it had before the war started.

“In our view, we are clear that many efforts were made by many EU leaders including Chancellor Scholtz, President Macron to get Russian President Vladimir Putin — to deter him from starting the war in the first instance.

“Unfortunately, I think he (Putin) has an imperialist 19th-century view of life.”