Irish Examiner view: The Higgins letter row rumbles on

Every time President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina, say something which can be construed as political, there is a hubbub.
Firstly, it was the President’s observations about Ireland’s acute housing crisis, and now Mrs Higgins’ comments in a letter to the Irish Times that the war in Ukraine can only be settled by negotiation, an intervention quickly seized upon by Russia’s Dublin ambassador and megaphone Yury Filatov.
Setting aside the obvious fact that most wars, with the exceptions of World War II and Iraq in 2003, are settled by negotiation, it is for Ukraine, the victim, to declare whether it is willing to enter talks, and not to be placed under Western pressure to do so. President Zelenskiy’s position is that the situation on the ground must return to that of February 24.
Mrs Higgins contribution may have been well-meaning, but it was mis-timed and unhelpful, as was the decision, however temporary, to place her newspaper letter on the Áras an Uachtaráin website.
That appeared to attach the weight of official diplomacy to what, we are led to understand, were purely personal views. It has sent a mixed message and allowed the Kremlin, which is always desperate for propaganda, an unnecessary opportunity.