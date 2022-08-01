Irish Examiner view: The Higgins letter row rumbles on

Every time President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina, say something which can be construed as political, there is a hubbub.

Firstly, it was the President’s observations about Ireland’s acute housing crisis, and now Mrs Higgins’ comments in a letter to the Irish Times that the war in Ukraine can only be settled by negotiation, an intervention quickly seized upon by Russia’s Dublin ambassador and megaphone Yury Filatov.