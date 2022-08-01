President stresses his condemnation of Russia - but fails to address wife's Ukraine conflict letter

President Michael D Higgins has stressed he has been "unequivocal" in his condemnation of Russia's attack on Ukraine.

The remarks come amid growing pressure on the President to make a full statement clarifying a controversial letter written by his wife, which briefly appeared on the official presidential website before being taken down.

Sabina Higgins wrote to the Irish Times last week to criticise one of the newspaper's editorials on the conflict. In the letter, she said the fighting would go on until the world "persuades President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to agree to a ceasefire and negotiations".

Critics have suggested Mrs Higgins was drawing an equivalence between the actions of Ukraine and Russia.

Áras an Uachtaráin has yet to explain why the letter also appeared on the official website for a short time, however, a spokesperson for the President said: “The record shows President Higgins has been unequivocal in his condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine from his original statement on 1 March.

"He has repeatedly condemned what he has described as the illegal, immoral and unjustifiable Russian invasion of Ukraine. He has called for an immediate Russian withdrawal and end to the violence."

The spokesperson added that President Higgins has voiced his "steadfast support" for the victims of what he described as a "terrible conflict", pointing to the fact that he has met with Ukrainian refugees in Ireland and the Ukrainian Ambassador many times.

However, the statement did not directly address the letter penned by Mrs Higgins.

The spokesperson added that President Higgins has stressed the importance of using every available ‘chink of diplomacy’.

"President Higgins has also publicly commended and continues to commend people and communities across Ireland for their generosity and solidarity with the people of Ukraine. It is heartening to witness so many people in Ireland and across the globe unite in their support for the Ukrainian people, offering shelter, food, aid and other forms of assistance to those fleeing the war."