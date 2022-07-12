Leo Varadkar to meet rural Fine Gael TDs and senators over solid fuel regulations

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar will meet with a group of rural Fine Gael TDs and senators in a bid to get their support for new solid fuel regulations.

Coalition party leaders discussed the proposed changes to the regulations on Monday, with Environment Minister Eamon Ryan seeking a ban on the sale of smoky coal.

A number of Fine Gael representatives told the Irish Examiner that the proposals, as reported, were acceptable but one said that any move to restrict the sale or cutting of turf, particularly, "would bring down the Government".

"Leo is meeting us because he knows we've been on the warpath, but as long as there are no surprises in the final version, he should have our support," said one Oireachtas member.

Government sources say that the main effect of the proposed regulations will be to bring an end to the sale of smoky coal, which is the "main contributor to air pollution in Ireland".

The regulations will have no effect on the burning of peat or the cutting of turf by those with turf-cutting (turbary) rights.

Turbary rights

People with turbary rights will continue to be able to gift or sell turf as normal through "traditional channels"; however, it will no longer be possible to sell turf from retail premises such as shops, petrol stations, or fuel depots and it will no longer be possible to sell it online or through any traditional media channels.

Another rural Fine Gael member said that Mr Ryan had "completely backed off" the issue after it created major controversy in the coalition over recent months. A Green Party source, however, said that the ban on smoky coal had always been the objective of the regulations and that there had been "misinformation" about the potential for ending turf-cutting rights.

However, Cork South West-based senator Tim Lombard said he was particularly concerned about the coal ban and will make this clear to the Tánaiste. He said that prices of bags of coal had gone from €18 last year to €36 this year and will be €40 soon.

"You have a lot of older people in older homes who rely on solid fuels who simply won't have the time or money to refurbish them or change heating systems into the winter. You can also see them starting to stockpile ahead of any ban."