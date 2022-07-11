Smoky coal and online turf sales to face ban

Coalition leaders have discussed new regulations which will end the sale of smoky coal and ban online sales of turf.

Green Party leader and Environment Minister Eamon Ryan brought the new solid fuel regulations to a meeting of the coalition leaders this evening, having promised to do so in the Dáil last week.

Government sources say the main effect of the proposed regulations will be to bring an end to the sale of smoky coal, which is the "main contributor to air pollution in Ireland".

The regulations will have no effect on the burning of peat or the cutting of turf by those with turf-cutting (turbary) rights.

People with turbary rights will continue to be able to gift or sell turf as normal through "traditional channels".

However, it will no longer be possible to sell turf from retail premises such as shops, petrol stations or fuel depots and it will no longer be possible to sell it online or through any traditional media channels.

The regulations will also restrict the sale of wet wood – small bags of wood will be required to have a moisture content of less that 25%.

Anything over that will have to come with instructions on how to dry it.

Mr Ryan has argued the regulations are needed because each year some 1,300 people die as a result of fine particulate matter, primarily associated with domestic solid fuel burning.

He has argued the ban on smoky coal in Dublin has led to 350 fewer deaths a year.

It has been agreed there are technical issues to work through and the regulations will be brought to Cabinet in the coming weeks.