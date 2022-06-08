No 'magic money tree' to help cut soaring fuel prices — Humphreys

The Government does not have a magic money tree to help cut soaring petrol and diesel prices, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys has said.

The cost of fuel jumped above €2 a litre at many pumps across the country, putting added pressure on commuters and businesses.

Asked if the Government will again intervene to bring down petrol and diesel prices, Ms Humphreys said significant measures have already been taken to reduce the cost of living for families and individuals.

"There are limits on what Government can do. We do not have a magic money tree, there's no doubt about that," she said.

"The Government has already provided a support package of €2.5bn and we have done a lot. I think for people to say we've done nothing is wrong.

"We have done a huge amount, we have the cut the excise on diesel and on petrol, we have cut the Vat on gas and electricity, we have reduced public transport fares by 20%.

So we have done an awful lot already.

While she said the Government keeps everything under review, Ms Humphreys stressed that there is a "limit" to the amount of support the State can provide.

However, she said her department has a fund available to people who find themselves in hardship.

"I'm obviously very conscious of the impact the cost of living increases are having on families across the country," Ms Humphreys said at the announcement of further funding for remote working hubs.

She said for those who are in a position, working from a remote hub close to where they live can reduce costs.

Speaking in Louth, Ms Humphreys said: "If people can work remotely, they will find a hub very close because there are so many hubs across the country now. So rather than travelling to Dublin, for example, you'd be able to stay here in Dundalk."