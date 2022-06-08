No 'magic money tree' to help cut soaring fuel prices — Humphreys

Minister for social protection said it's wrong to say Government has done nothing, adding that significant measures have already been taken
No 'magic money tree' to help cut soaring fuel prices — Humphreys

The cost of fuel has jumped above €2 a litre at many pumps across the country

Wed, 08 Jun, 2022 - 13:26
Elaine Loughlin, Deputy Political Editor

The Government does not have a magic money tree to help cut soaring petrol and diesel prices, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys has said.

The cost of fuel jumped above €2 a litre at many pumps across the country, putting added pressure on commuters and businesses.

Asked if the Government will again intervene to bring down petrol and diesel prices, Ms Humphreys said significant measures have already been taken to reduce the cost of living for families and individuals.

"There are limits on what Government can do. We do not have a magic money tree, there's no doubt about that," she said.

"The Government has already provided a support package of €2.5bn and we have done a lot. I think for people to say we've done nothing is wrong.

"We have done a huge amount, we have the cut the excise on diesel and on petrol, we have cut the Vat on gas and electricity, we have reduced public transport fares by 20%

So we have done an awful lot already.

While she said the Government keeps everything under review, Ms Humphreys stressed that there is a "limit" to the amount of support the State can provide.

However, she said her department has a fund available to people who find themselves in hardship.

"I'm obviously very conscious of the impact the cost of living increases are having on families across the country," Ms Humphreys said at the announcement of further funding for remote working hubs.

She said for those who are in a position, working from a remote hub close to where they live can reduce costs.

Speaking in Louth, Ms Humphreys said: "If people can work remotely, they will find a hub very close because there are so many hubs across the country now. So rather than travelling to Dublin, for example, you'd be able to stay here in Dundalk."

Read More

Taoiseach was warned turf-cutting restrictions would be a 'big issue'

More in this section

Defence Forces official recruitment rebrand launch in Cathal Brugha Barracks, Rathmines Ireland needs to 'reflect' on military neutrality — Taoiseach
Micheál Martin accuses British of 'bad-faith attacks' on Northern Ireland Protocol Micheál Martin accuses British of 'bad-faith attacks' on Northern Ireland Protocol
Winning Image from the 2021 PPAI Awards Taoiseach appeals to Boris Johnson to pull back from unilateral action on Northern Ireland protocol
#Cost of living#Energy Prices
<p>The cost of working in remote hubs varies but ranges from around €10 and €18 per day.</p>

New scheme to give remote workers free use of their local digital hub

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 4, 2022

  • 9
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 35
  • 43
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices