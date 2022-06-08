New scheme to give remote workers free use of their local digital hub

Three free days in hubs are to be given to anyone looking to try out remote working under a new scheme.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys has launched the Connected Hubs Voucher Scheme, which will give remote workers free use of their local digital hub.

At least 10,000 hot desk spaces will be provided at hot desks under the Scheme, which is aimed at both existing hub users, as well as those accessing hub facilities for the first time.

Ms Humphreys said the cost of working in remote hubs varies but ranges from around €10 and €18 per day.

She said: “First of all, the State is not trying to make money out of people working in these homes.”

“As Minister for Rural and Community Development, I am serious about ensuring we don’t simply revert to the ‘old normal’ – the way of life we had before Covid-19,” Ms Humphreys said.

“When I meet remote workers across the country, they tell me all about the benefits of spending a few days each week working from a digital hub in their local community.”

Heather Humphreys has launched the Connected Hubs Voucher Scheme, which will give remote workers free use of their local digital hub.

Ms Humphreys added: “This scheme is based on the ‘voucher follows the person’ approach and will initially provide three days of hub use per person between now and the end of August.

“So for people who may wish to holiday at home this summer, this scheme is ideal if you need to do a couple of days working in facilities that are comfortable and underpinned by good quality broadband.”

People can avail of the three free days in a hub up until August.