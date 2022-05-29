Cut in public transport fares likely to continue into next year, says Taoiseach

Micheal Martin indicated that retaining the cut to public transport fares would be among the priorities for the Government (Brian Lawless/PA)
Sun, 29 May, 2022 - 18:00
Dominic McGrath, PA

A 20 percent cut in public transport fares is likely to remain in place beyond this year, the Taoiseach has indicated.

Fares for bus and rail travel, as well as the Luas in Dublin, were all cut earlier this year for the remainder of 2022 amid growing financial pressure facing households.

Micheál Martin, speaking as he visited Irish troops in Lebanon, indicated keeping transport costs down would form a key part of the priorities for the next Budget amid a cost-of-living crisis.

It is a more long-term measure, that speaks to the wider agenda of Government in terms of climate change

“We want to bring down costs, as we have already, in a sensible way, that is sustainable,” he said.

He pointed to the significance of the cut in public transport fares.

“That is something that makes sense in terms of climate change, the utilisation of public transport. It is important for young people in particular.”

“We would be very keen to retain that,” he told reporters.

“It is a more long-term measure, that speaks to the wider agenda of Government in terms of climate change.”

However, the Taoiseach also warned that there was significant financial uncertainty between now and the Budget in October.

“But all of that depends on where the economic situation is in October and there are uncertainties, I have to say.”

“Because of the war, how long this war will go on, the supply chain disruption that is occurring.”

Taoiseach Micheal Martin visited troops in Lebanon over the weekend (Brian Lawless/PA)

‘Deficiencies’ in Irish defence spending – Taoiseach

