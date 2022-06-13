Annual arrests for organised crime on the rise

A record 16 convictions were secured over the past 12 months under special legislation introduced to combat the threat posed by organised crime gangs, as well as 112 arrests.

New figures published by the Department of Justice showed increasing use by gardaí over the past 12 months of Section 8 of the Criminal Justice (Amendment) Act 2009 which gives extensive powers to law enforcement agencies to tackle the problem of organised crime.

The legislation, which must be renewed annually, creates specific offences for directing organised crime and being involved in the activities of a criminal gang as well as allowing the non-jury Special Criminal Court to be used for trials involving members of criminal gangs where the ordinary courts are deemed inadequate to secure the effective administration of justice.

The latest annual report on the operation of Section 8 shows 112 arrests were made under the legislation in the 12 months to May 31, 2022.

It is the highest annual total of arrests since the legislation was introduced 13 years ago.

Gardaí made 86 arrests of individuals under suspicion of participating in activities of a criminal organisation, while eight individuals were detained for directing organised crime.

A further 18 arrests were in relation to offences committed on behalf of organised criminal gangs.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris reported that a total of 642 arrests have been made to date under the legislation since it was first enacted.

The report shows that 14 charges were initiated over the past year for offences relating to organised crime with individuals brought before the Special Criminal Circuit in relation to seven of the charges.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said that 642 arrest have been made so far under the legislation. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

It also revealed that 10 individuals were convicted of participating in activities of a criminal organisation in the past 12 months, while five convictions were secured for committing offences on behalf of a criminal gang over the same period.

The convictions included four individuals who were sentenced for their role in an attempted gangland murder.

In July 2021, Peadar Keating, aged 41, from Rowlagh Green, Clondalkin was convicted of directing the activities of a criminal gang between December 2016 and April 2017 and sentenced to 11 years in prison.

The court heard Keating was involved in planting tracker devices, monitoring social media and giving instructions for the Kinahan criminal organisation as part of an attempt to murder a member of the rival Hutch gang.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said organised criminal groups continue to present “a significant threat” to Irish society, despite An Garda Síochána recording many noteworthy successes.

Ms McEntee said gardaí believed their success in this area of policing was in no small measure attributable to the robust legislation that was available to them.

She said the Garda Commissioner had recommended the continued operation of the legislation for a further 12 months.

Ms McEntee said that a number of such gangs were willing to engage in murder, armed robbery, smuggling and supplying drugs, money laundering, kidnapping, and other serious offences.

“These groups also exert influence in our communities and create a climate of fear through which they maintain their malign influence,” she said.