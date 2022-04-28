Government TDs accused of 'political cowardice' over turf ban vote

Government TDs have been accused of "political cowardice of the highest order" in the Dáil after voting against a motion to stop a ban on turf sales.

During a heated Leaders' Questions, Sinn Féin Finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty said that there is "a real cost of living crisis right across this country as energy bills have skyrocketed". He said the Government's vote against a Sinn Féin motion to stop increases in carbon tax had stopped a chance for "real relief" for families.

The Government's proposal for a ban on turf despite not providing any alternatives to communities so they can heat their homes is a daft idea! They need to ditch it now. A Just Transition means you put alternatives in place FIRST – @PearseDoherty pic.twitter.com/YD69PG0vmT — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) April 28, 2022

Mr Doherty also took aim at Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs, who he said "dutifully rowed in" to vote against a motion to stop a ban on turf sales.

"There is a notable absence from those huffing and puffing TDs in the chamber this morning," he told Environment Minister and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan. "They're happy to go on the local radio, Minister.

They're happy to get quotes in the local newspapers but when push comes to shove, they fall into line with the Green Party and your out-of-touch proposals in respect of home heating and carbon tax.

"It is, in my view, political cowardice of the highest order."

Mr Doherty asked Mr Ryan what his position is on the turf ban, to which the Minister said: "My view is we have to stop the 1,300 deaths that are occurring every year. From the European Environmental Protection Agency's assessment, that's the level of excess mortality because of the severe problem we have with air pollution.

"You think it's a red herring deputy, it's not for the 1,300 families who lose their loved ones. And we've shown in the past we can actually tackle this. In Dublin when we introduced the smoky coal ban, we saved about 350 lives a year. We need to do that all over the country.

The Asthma Society, it's not coming from us, but they make it clear the burning of solid fuels and smoky fuels, is central to a lot of the problems that our children have.

He asked whether the Government is to ignore heart surgeons, cardiologists and respiratory disease experts who say the issue has to be tackled?

"It will be so easy to walk away and say no, we won't do that. But as it is difficult, what number of deaths should we tolerate? What should we do and ignore the reality across the country? I don't believe we should ignore it."

Mr Doherty repeatedly pressed Mr Ryan for an answer on the turf issue, with both men accusing the other's party of being out of touch.

The exchanges drew a rebuke from Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghaill, who called it "unseemly" and asked for "a little bit of order".