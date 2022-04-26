Another 'mud and turf show': TDs steaming at the ears in Dáil fuel row 

A balmy hot air often wafts across the Dáil chamber, but the issue of turf is causing some deputies to overheat and almost combust.

Ceann Comhairle Sean Ó Fearghaíl had been hoping TDs would come back after their Easter break "more restrained" in their conduct.

Instead, he was treated to another "mud and turf show", as Mattie McGrath put it, as TDs resumed the heckling and sniping with abandon.

Pointing to a proposed ban on the sale of turf, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the Government's ineptitude in its handling of the planned measures had been "nothing short of astonishing".

"Deputies and ministers are at sixes and sevens. They are sowing mass confusion and they are spreading mixed messages. Over the Easter break, the Tánaiste, Deputy [Leo] Varadkar, and the Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Deputy Eamon Ryan, road a merry-go-round of contradictions," she told the Dáil, to much nodding and agreement from the rural independents.

She said the ban was coming at a time when the cost of other home heating options were soaring.

Responding, Taoiseach Micheál Martin got bogged down in referring to everything from an increase in the fuel allowance, to a reduction in the PSO levy on electricity and school transport costs, which caused a very concerned Danny Healy-Rae to plead: "What about the turf?"

There were whoops and cheers when Mr Martin did get around to the contentious turf ban: "It is important that we protect the rights of people in rural Ireland in terms of turbary rights, people utilising turf in their own bogs and traditional practices in turf sharing. They are not being banned at all."

Temperature rapidly increased

As the temperature rapidly increased in the chamber, Mr Martin wanted to stress the importance of clearing the air.

"The big issue here is the coal industry — that is the big villain of the piece here. Back in the early 1990s, the former minister Mary Harney introduced a ban on smoky coal that was transformative in terms of air quality in this city and other large cities around the country but I noticed that in her presentation Deputy McDonald did not mention air quality once. "

Independent TD Michael Collins claimed Eamon Ryan's 'bizarre' suggestions that people grow salads on south-facing windowsills; that drivers slow down on motorways to save fuel; rural dwellers cycle and share pooled cars; and, of course, that households stop burning turf are 'making the country a laughing stock throughout the world'. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins

Independent Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath, who was practically steaming at the ears, pointed out to the Taoiseach that air quality is unparalleled "amuigh faoin spéir" out in the bog.

Hoping to restore a sense of calm, Mr Martin told the Dáil: "It has been made crystal clear that people who have bogs and who normally cut their turf will be able to continue doing that."

As leaders' questions progressed, it appeared as if the heat was going to some people's heads.

Independent TD Michael Collins claimed Eamon Ryan's "bizarre" suggestions that people grow salads on south-facing windowsills; that drivers slow down on motorways to save fuel; rural dwellers cycle and share pooled cars; and, of course, that households stop burning turf are "making the country a laughing stock throughout the world".

Mr Martin insisted it was not "weird" to cycle and "by the way, salads are good for you".

Mr McGrath, now at boiling point, suggested the Taoiseach was "drinking too much green tea".