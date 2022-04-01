Taoiseach emerges as early favourite to become Ireland’s next EU Commissioner 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has emerged as the early favourite to become Ireland’s next EU Commissioner in 2024, the Irish Examiner can reveal.

Mr Martin, who is set to become Tánaiste when he vacates his office in December, has stated his intention of leading Fianna Fáil into the next election, however, it has been suggested that he could depart to Europe.

This is based on the premise that it has been agreed within Government that Fianna Fáil will nominate Ireland’s next Commissioner, a post which commands an annual salary of €268,000 plus expenses.

As a former head of government, Mr Martin would be in place to secure one of the top-tier Commissioner positions.

It has been suggested that such a managed exit from his current role as leader “is a win-win” for all in Fianna Fáil, as it would avoid a nasty internal battle or heave.

Mr Martin’s position as leader of his party has never been more secure since he was elected leader in 2011. Even his strongest internal critics now accept he will not be challenged for his position.

Turbulent spell within FF The main challenger to his position, Dublin Bay South TD Jim O’Callaghan has “lost ground” in his bid to succeed Mr Martin. It is understood that Mr O’Callaghan and his chief ally John Lahart were approached last year by a group involving John McGuinness and now-departed TD Marc MacSharry to add their names to a list proposing a motion of no confidence in Mr Martin. The Irish Examiner understands that the rebel group had eight names and Mr O’Callaghan and Mr Lahart would have given them the necessary 10 signatures to trigger a motion of no confidence but the duo refused to sign up. Since then, Mr MacSharry resigned from the party and Mr Martin has enjoyed a prolonged period of calm in office.

Speaking this week, Mr Martin stated clearly that it is his intention to become Tánaiste in December and then to contest the next election as leader.

During the talks to form the Government in 2020, it was agreed that Fianna Fáil would command the right to appoint the next Commissioner as Fine Gael had the pick in 2014 and in 2019.

As Fine Gael had appointed Phil Hogan, on his resignation in 2020, it was made clear that it would be in Leo Varadkar’s gift to appoint his successor. Having initially sounded out Simon Coveney for the role, he eventually chose Mairead McGuinness.