'Dishonest' to pretend climate action won't change lives, says Richard Bruton

Punishing the farming and ICT sectors are "not the way" to improve Ireland's climate performance, the Dáil has heard.

A debate on the Government's Climate Action Plan, revealed earlier this month, heard from former environment minister Richard Bruton that "there's a basic dishonesty in trying to pretend that you won't need to make changes in our lives".

Mr Bruton said that Ireland was one the biggest emitters in the world, higher than the rest of Europe on "virtually everything" including transport, heating, and agriculture.

"I see some people pretending that we must punish the ICT sector or punish the farming sector. That's not the way to get this done. We must work with both of those sectors because they are part of our most strong export-oriented sectors," he told the Dáil.

"They're vital to the continuing growth of both rural and urban Ireland to see those sectors continue to be strong. So we need to find solutions and work with those sectors.

"We all have to talk about this in much more isolated committed terms, rather than finding the political little nook to sort of wriggle off the look of this and point the finger.

"We have a vested interest in all of us making this work."

Sinn Féin say they "agree with in principle and practice in the Climate Action Plan" but "wonder why the Government lack ambition or impetus to act, or worse, act contrary to the stated position", according to TD Darren O'Rourke.

"Elsewhere, this climate action plan is absolutely devoid of credibility, particularly when it comes to financing, 125 billion euro of private finance to come from somewhere," he added, noting that communities in the midlands dependent on fossil fuels must be protected.

"This is something in the first instance that must be delivered for communities in the Midlands, they've been listening to promises for a long time, but just transition must be extended beyond the Midlands to all communities and all sectors.

"For some, the transition between high and low carbon economy is the difference between a new petrol Land Rover or a new Tesla or a switch to public transport.

"For others, it's a matter of being able to heat their home or feed themselves and their family or having a job to go to in the morning. Just transition needs to move beyond rhetoric and I don't see that in the climate action plan."

Social Democrat TD Jennifer Whitmore said "alarm bells are ringing" over the Government's climate policies.

Ms Whitmore criticised the government for using Covid19 as an excuse for putting off climate emergency actions, noting the government has not made an effort to buy a fleet of electric state vehicles, something that would not be affected by the pandemic, as well as retrofitting social housing, where some local authorities have done so despite the pandemic and others have not.

"This Government has to meet these targets regardless of what else is happening," she said.

Ms Whitmore said she was disappointed "with the level of spin" from the Government.

"I was disappointed that the Climate Action Plan was advertised as a €125bn plan, when in actual fact that was private money, and it was unfortunate the government gave the impression it was public money.

"Likewise, the statement that the carbon tax is ring-fenced, when only the increases are ringfenced, either government TDs don't know that and I've seen ministers say that's the case, that's something government need to get clear," she added, stating the Social Democrats "want it all ring-fenced so everyone can afford to make climate action changes."

Green Party TD Steven Matthews said that the opposition offered "no alternatives" and "only rhetoric" on climate.