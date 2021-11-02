Environment minister labelled 'delusional' over potential reduction of national herd

The Environment Minister has been called "delusional" and the Government accused of being inconsistent on whether the national herd will be reduced to hit climate goals.

Cork South West TD Michael Collins made the charge against Eamon Ryan in the Dáil on Tuesday ahead of the publication of the Climate Action Plan on Thursday.

He said that a debate was needed in the chamber on the status of the herd into the future, saying that Mr Ryan was "in denial".

"The experts on the quango special advisory council put in place by the Minister, Deputy Eamon Ryan, are making it clear there will be a cull of cattle in this country," he said.

The Minister is totally delusional and continues to be in denial about this.

In response, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that there will be no culling of cattle, whatever proposals are in the plan, but said that there could be a 30% reduction in the herd.

"We are happy to have a debate on climate issues and the impact on agriculture and other sectors. If it cannot be accommodated this week, it will be next week when members will have the benefit of considering the Government's climate action plan. Let me be clear: there will not be any cull of the herd. That is not a proposal in the climate action plan.

"We anticipate seeing herd stabilisation in the coming years. Some farmers may increase the number of animals they keep, while others may decrease the numbers because they decide to diversify into other areas such as planting trees and engaging with carbon farming, etc.

"We expect, in the round, to see herd stabilisation with it staying at roughly the same size as it is at now. A 10% reduction - not 30% - in bovine methane can be achieved over a 10-year period."

The Tánaiste's comments sparked an angry intervention from Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae, who accused Mr Varadkar of speaking "gobbledygook".

"Will he please stop using misleading language? That is like reconfiguring the health service. It is outrageous and he is codding the farmers of Ireland by coming out with that kind of statement. Stabilisation means a cut. I ask the Tánaiste to call it what it is."

Read More Cutting animal numbers to reduce methane will be challenging, climate advisory council admits

Earlier in Leaders' Questions, Mr Varadkar said that the Government is planning a 12.5% increase in the rate of pay for student nurses and midwives and that the pandemic payment would continue.

"This was designed to support them with undertaking clinical placements during the pandemic. As the pandemic is still continuing and staff in hospitals face particular challenges, the pandemic placement grant will continue to be paid."