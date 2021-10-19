Green light for e-scooters and electric bikes on Irish roads

The Government has published legislation which will allow for e-scooters and electric bikes to be legally used on Irish roads for the first time.

Transport minister Eamon Ryan today published the Road Traffic and Roads Bill 2021, which creates a new class of powered personal transporters (PPTs), including e-scooters. Mr Ryan said that the bill, which also provides for variable speed limits on the M50, "resolves legal barriers to the use of e-scooters, as well as e-bikes".

"These proposals in the bill should be seen as part of our wider efforts to encourage alternative forms of mobility, reduce our culture of reliance on the private car, and open opportunities for active and healthy travel," said Mr Ryan.

The bill also contains laws to deal with the "dangerous and anti-social off-road use" of scramblers and quads, as well as laws that allow for the quicker implementation of BusConnects, as well as measures to combat uninsured driving.

Lobby groups for e-scooter owners have welcomed the bill's publication. Scooter-sharing company Tier, which is carrying out a pilot project on the five DCU campuses, said that it would mean that "we are one step closer to not only legally having e-scooters in Ireland, but also ensuring the country has the safest e-scooter regime in Europe".

Elsewhere at Cabinet, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe asked the Government to approve the General Scheme of the Insurance (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill, which "attempts to address a number of insurance-related issues which have come to light since the Action Plan for Insurance Reform was published last year".

It includes a requirement for insurers to inform customers of deductions to settlements because of State supports.

Justice Minister Heather Humphreys and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne sought approval for the drafting of the Gambling Regulation Bill, which will provide for the establishment of the Gambling Regulator.

Meanwhile, Ireland's participation in a bid to host the men's Fifa World Cup in 2030 took a step forward.

Sports Minister Catherine Martin and Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers asked the Government to note that department officials had been given the green light to engage with the UK government and the devolved administrations of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland to consider a potential bid to host the tournament.

This will include the formation of a local organising committee with the FAI and other stakeholders, and the establishment of a bid company by the five football associations.