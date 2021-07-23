Leo Varadkar rules out Antigen and PCR testing for indoor dining until Delta wave peaks

Antigen and PCR testing will not be used for indoor dining until after the Delta wave peaks in this country, the Tánaiste has warned.

From Monday, indoor restaurants and bars are due to reopen for those who have been vaccinated or have recovered from Covid, however, the guidelines for indoor hospitality are still being worked out today.

"I totally accept it would have been preferable if we had all this weeks ago, but the change in policy and the move towards an immunity pass system was a change," Leo Varadkar said on the delays in issuing guidelines.

"We've had to catch up on that but a huge amount of work is being done with representative organisations, with the Attorney General's office and government departments. We'd anticipate having the regulations, and guidelines ready today if not over the weekend, and have everything ready to go on Monday."

Speaking in Galway, Mr Varadkar said he expects a "steep rise" in Covid cases in the coming weeks and indicated that indoor dining will not be extended to those with a clear PCR or antigen test until the peak of the delta wave is passed.

Mr Varadkar said: "We're well into the Delta wave now but nobody knows at what point it will peak and nobody knows how high it will go."

However, he said vaccinations, testing, tracing and adhering to social distancing and hygiene measures can all lower the number of cases in the coming weeks.

While Mr Varadkar said the legislation allows for an extension of indoor dining to people with a clear PCR test or clear antigen test, he said expert advice is still being gathered on introducing these measures.

"We don't have a date for implementation yet, it probably will take a couple of weeks. I think there is strong sense, certainly in government, and certainly advice that we're getting from Nphet, that we should go very carefully around any further easing of restrictions, at least until the delta wave peaks and that should be in a few weeks time, it's anticipated that should peak sometime next month or the month after.

"I think there is some common sense in not easing restrictions further until that happens."

The Tánaiste indicated that a decision on whether the number of guests allowed at weddings can be increased next month will be made when Cabinet meets next week.