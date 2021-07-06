Minister tells Dáil she is a survivor of sexual assault in 'powerful' speech

Deputy Josepha Madigan said there are 'very few' women her age who have not been subjected to some form of sexual assault in their lifetime.
Deputy Josepha Madigan said she always takes statistics on the matter with a 'pinch of salt' as most victims do not report the crime

Tue, 06 Jul, 2021 - 19:41
Nicole Glennon

A Fine Gael TD has revealed she is a survivor of sexual assault during a Dáil discussion on sexual and domestic violence.

During her contribution, Deputy Josepha Madigan said there are “very few" women her age who have not been subjected to some form of sexual assault in their lifetime.

“I know this because I am one of them.” 

The Dublin-Rathdown TD said it won't come as a surprise to "those of us of a similar age who have suffered this trauma, and sometimes we have suffered it more than once.

“It was, and is, a lot more common than many believe.” 

The Minister of State with responsibility for Special Education and Inclusion said she always takes statistics on the matter with a “pinch of salt” as most victims do not report the crime.

“No doubt there is someone watching this speech live, or reading it later, somewhere near to you at this very moment in time, in a town, a public space, an office, a street, a home, where some form of sexual assault or violation is taking place.

"The scary part about sexual assault is that it is not always the random monster in the middle of the night, but often a friend, or a spouse or an acquaintance or someone you know.

“It is a corrosive blight on female safety and morale.” 

During the course of her contribution, the Fine Gael TD said that while the 36 female TDs and 18 Senators may disagree in terms of ideology and policy, the “remarkable, talented, strong women” with whom she is surrounded are all part of "the unfinished democracy that is Ireland when it comes to the representation and treatment of women.” 

In a tweet, fellow Dublin-Rathdown TD Neale Richmond called it a “powerful and brave contribution” while MEP Frances Fitzgerald commended the Deputy for her speech stating: "It takes great courage to share such a personal story."

Aontú leader Peadar Toibín also commended the Minister's "courageous and sincere speech."

