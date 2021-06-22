Lifting for foreign travel restrictions 'too little, too late'

The lifting of international travel restrictions will be "too little, too little" for the aviation sector, an Oireachtas committee will hear today.

Aer Lingus CEO Lynne Embleton will address the transport committee on the challenges facing the aviation sector today.

Ms Embleton will tell the committee that Ireland's policies are "anti-family" and an "outlier in Europe" with regards to travel.

The easing of travel restrictions on July 19 with the implementation of the EU's digital Covid certificate will have limited impact because of Ireland's lack of antigen testing, quarantine requirements for children coming from the UK and US, and "failure to provide epidemiological data", Mr Embleton argues.

When it comes to the United Kingdom and the United States, Ms Embleton will tell the committee that "there is no logical rationale for additional restrictions being applied to travellers arriving from these countries over and above those applied for travellers arriving from within the EU".

Aer Lingus CEO Lynne Embleton.

She will go on to appeal for the committee's support in reopening air travel routes.

"While Aer Lingus welcomed the easing of travel restrictions announced by Government on May 28, the impact of the erosion that I have outlined means that the Government announcement is proving to be too little, too late," she is due to say in a statement.

"The continued uncertainty creates confusion for prospective inbound and outbound passengers. The support of this committee in ensuring the restoration of our international connectivity is critical.

We need to send the message internationally that Ireland is both open for business and family-friendly for those that are vaccinated or appropriately tested or recovered, and we need to do it urgently."

Ms Embleton will add there is the need for "both the timely and flawless technical implementation" of the EU Covid passport, and the reopening of the common travel area with the UK.

Labour committee member Duncan Smith said he will be asking the company about potential job losses in the wake of Covid.

"I have two priority questions for Aer Lingus tomorrow: are they planning any more job losses, and to what extent do they believe the introduction of antigen testing will help rescue their industry," he said.

If we don't ensure the EU Covid cert is a success from a travel and public health point of view, we could see many more hundreds of job losses."

Fianna Fáil TD James O'Connor. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Cork East Fianna Fáil TD James O'Connor said that Aer Lingus operations from Cork Airport must be "given the necessary support from Government" and called for more antigen testing.

"I’m concerned at the lack of communication between Nphet and the Department of Transport on antigen testing in our airports," he said.

If we are serious about the sector’s recovery, we must implement an antigen strategy."

Meanwhile, the junior minister with responsibility for international travel, Hildegarde Naughton, told the Seanad that she had written to health minister Stephen Donnelly asking for the rapid tests — which are faster but can be less reliable than PCR tests — to be used to reopen aviation.

"The improvement in the epidemiological conditions in Ireland and in the European Union generally provides an opportunity to reconsider the potential role of antigen testing in facilitating international transport without an undue negative impact on public health," she said.