Ireland's stance on rapid test kits for air travel comes under fire

Ireland's continued opposition to the use of rapid testing kits to allow international travel makes it an outlier across Europe, the Dáil has heard.

During a sometimes charged debate on the crisis in the aviation sector, Fianna Fáil TD for Clare, Cathal Crowe, criticised the reluctance of Nphet and Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan to support the use of rapid antigen testing as a tool to allow foreign travel.

There were widespread calls from Government and opposition TDs to come to the rescue of the sector, with supports required for Cork, Shannon and all other regional airports.

Cork East Fianna Fáil TD James O’Connor raised concerns about a lack of engagement between the Department of Transport and the chief medical officer on the range of options for getting the industry back on its feet.

Cork Airport

He said Cork Airport is an incredibly important hub for connectivity and for investment into the South-West region.

“I have to say I'm very, very worried about the level of support that our airport is getting. It is very important that Cork gets the same level that Shannon gets in terms of its funding,” he said.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan was absent for the debate and was severely criticised by TDs for his handling of the sector since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Darren O’Rourke, Sinn Féin’s transport spokesman, accused Mr Ryan of operating a “hands-off” approach in relation to the crisis.

On antigen testing, he said it is clear there was an attempt by some members of Government parties to lay the blame for all this at the feet of Nphet.

However, the evidence of the chief medical officer highlighted that the Department of Transport simply has not pursued this avenue aggressively, Mr O’Rourke said.

EU guidelines

Independent TD for Clare Michael McNamara cited the various EU guidelines, a common framework that clearly shows where antigen testing should and can be used.

Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughten said, to date, the public health advice has been that the use of antigen testing is not suitable for the purposes of supporting international travel.

The advice has been that while antigen testing may play a role as an added screening measure in some settings, such as the workplace, it is not considered appropriate for international travel.

"I note the comments made by the chief medical officer and will continue to be guided by the Department of Health and Nphet with regard to testing,” she said.

Collapse of Stobart Air

Responding to questions about the future of the aviation sector following the collapse of Stobart Air last weekend, the minister said the market has already moved to replace some of the lost routes, with Aer Lingus and BA CityFlyer now operating temporary replacement services that will cover most of the affected routes operating out of Dublin Airport and Belfast City Airport.