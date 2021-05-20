'Lapse of concentration' by Green TD led to SF housing motion being passed

Malcolm Noonan says "a momentary lapse of concentration" on his part was the reason the government accidentally passed a Sinn Féin housing motion.

The motion called for affordable housing to be delivered with a maximum cost in Dublin of €230,000 and less outside the capital and with monthly rental costs of €700 to €900.

The Government, represented in the Dáil by Green Party TD Malcolm Noonan, failed to move its own countermotion, no vote was recorded and the Sinn Féin motion was passed.

Mr Noonan, the Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, says he was unclear what the Ceann Comhairle was asking.

"It was an error on my part. I was unclear as to what the Ceann Comhairle had been asking me, and we did check and correct the Dáil record, because I did actually say 'Tá' at the time, but it didn't change the outcome of the motion.

"So, I made a mistake on that one."

It was put to Mr Noonan that he may have been unclear on the question as it was given 'as Gaeilge'.

"No, it wasn't that. There was quite a bit of activity and as I was listening, there was probably a momentary lapse of concentration on my part," he said.

Little mistake

"So I put the hand up, a little mistake.

"Everything seems to be fine. I think from talking to colleagues, mistakes like this are made on regular occasions."

Green Party members of Cabinet have reported concern over the government's new plans to disincentivise institutional investors, with unrest over the fact the plans do not extend to apartments.

Mr Noonan says they are assured by Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien that it will have the desired effect.

"I think there's a clear recognition that institutional investment has a role to play, and particularly in the building of apartments in Dublin.

"It's a situation that we will monitor it and see the impacts of it but there is a concern that if we target apartments like that it could reduce the delivery of apartments in Dublin, and I think it's important to note that apartment standards and quality in Dublin City are quite good.

"I think many people, families, the issue that was spoken about, are families living in apartments in a dispute about family living, it's an essential part of living in Dublin, and we want to ensure that there's a sustainable delivery of apartments in Dublin City in particular."