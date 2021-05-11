Web summit founder Paddy Cosgrave interviewed by gardaí

Tech entrepreneur is the latest in a string of high-profile people who have spoken to the gardaí about the leaking of confidential Cabinet document 
Web summit founder Paddy Cosgrave interviewed by gardaí

Entrepreneur Paddy Cosgrave has been interviewed by gardaí in relation to the investigation into Leo Varadkar's leaking of a confidential document. 

Tue, 11 May, 2021 - 20:50
Aoife Moore, Political Correspondent

Web Summit founder Paddy Cosgrave has been interviewed by gardaí in relation to the investigation into Leo Varadkar's leaking of a confidential document.

Mr Cosgrave confirmed to the Irish Examiner that he had been interviewed by gardaí on Tuesday morning.

Mr Varadkar is at the centre of an investigation after it emerged he leaked a confidential GP contract to his friend in 2019.

The Tánaiste had conceded that he had shared a copy of a new pay agreement between the Department of Health and the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) with his friend Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail, the leader of rival group, the NAGP.

Screenshots shared 

Mr Cosgrave is a friend of Chay Bowes, who had been in correspondence with Dr Ó Tuathail and provided screenshots of the leaked contract, initially to Village Magazine and later to gardaí.

The National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) is currently investigating the matter after a complaint was made last November.

Mr Cosgrave is the latest in a string of high-profile people who have had interviews and engagements with gardaí, with former TD Kate O'Connell and current TD Bernard Durkan recently interviewed.

None accused of wrongdoing

Former health minister Simon Harris also met with gardaí. None of whom are accused of any wrongdoing.

Mr Varadkar met detectives from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation in April.

Dr Ó Tuathail has also been interviewed by the NBCI.

 

More in this section

Coronavirus - Mon May 4, 2020 Vulture funds 'spreading their wings' and snapping up property all across the State
Ireland urged to use UN Security Council role to intervene in Palestine-Israel conflict Ireland urged to use UN Security Council role to intervene in Palestine-Israel conflict
Stephen Donnelly: All restrictions on maternity visits should be lifted Stephen Donnelly: All restrictions on maternity visits should be lifted
Irish government cabinet meeting

New tracing bill will not allow families of deceased people apply for birth certs

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 8, 2021

  • 2
  • 4
  • 14
  • 21
  • 41
  • 42
  • 28

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices